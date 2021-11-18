 Skip to main content
A fire severely damaged a building at a Lexington area trailer business
A fire severely damaged a building at a Lexington area trailer business

A fire Wednesday night severely damaged a paint building at Kaufman Trailers south of Lexington, authorities said Thursday. No injuries were reported.

The fire was reported at the business at 6:30 p.m. at 702 N. Silver St., said Danny Ward, the Davidson County Fire Marshal.

The fire severely damaged the business's 10,000-square-foot paint building, Ward said. The employees of Kaufman Trailers had left before the fire happened, Ward said.

Firefighters with the Silver Valley Fire Department were at the scene Thursday, putting out hot spots from the fire, Ward said.

Firefighters with the Denton, Central, Healing Springs, South Davidson and North Lexington Triangle fire departments also worked Wednesday night to put out the fire, The Dispatch of Lexington reported.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, Ward said.

