A Forsyth County man indicted for murder in the death of his roommate. Roommate was killed, dismembered, taken to another county and burned in a car.

A Rural Hall man has been indicted on charges that he killed his roommate and another man is charged with taking the roommate's dismembered body to Craven County and setting it on fire.
Norris Dwayne Rochelle, 25, of Hallmark Drive in Rural Hall, was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas "Nic" Williams, 40, on Feb. 9, 2019. Williams' body was found in Craven County on Feb. 12, 2019.
Patrick Lordaen Schocker, 23, of Madison Avenue in New Bern, was indicted for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. The indictment alleges that Schocker helped Rochelle by dismembering Williams' body, taking the body to Craven County and then burning it.
Williams was reported missing on Feb. 11, 2019. According to Craven County Sheriff's Office, Williams' body was found on Beaman Road the day after he was reported missing.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said parts of Williams' body were found in plastic bags at the scene.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office investigated Williams' death, but has not said how Williams died. An autopsy report was not immediately available Thursday.
Henry C. Williams, Nicholas Williams' father, told the Journal last year that he knew something was wrong when he couldn't reach his son. He said family members frequently spoke and when Nic Williams didn't return calls or texts from his sister or his parents, the family became concerned.
Henry Williams and his wife went to their son's house on Feb. 11, 2019. Henry Williams said he went around the house and saw his son's car backed up to the garage. The garage door was open, and Rochelle was at the house.
Rochelle told Henry Williams that his son was in the hospital but he said he did not know which one. Henry Williams and his wife got back into their car, taking Rochelle with them. But Rochelle asked the couple to stop the car.
"He said, 'Pull over. I think he's actually at some apartments,'" Williams said. Rochelle told Henry Williams that the hospital story was not true. Rochelle then directed them to Bethabara Garden Apartments on Hickory Knoll Road. Henry Williams and his wife went there to look for their son. After an hour, they returned to their son's house.
Their son's car was gone. They broke a window to get inside. Henry Williams said the house was ransacked and his guns, which had been stored at his son's house, were on the floor. His son's two cellphones were also at the house. He called the sheriff's office.
Henry Williams told the Journal that he was upset that Rochelle led them on the search for his son.
"I think it was a distraction, a way to get us away from the house," he said.
Henry Williams said he is not sure how his son met Rochelle, but he said he had seen Rochelle on previous visits to his son's house and he didn't care for him. According to court documents, Rochelle had lived in New Bern for 10 years and owns property there. At the time of Nic Williams' death, he had lived in Forsyth County for seven months and was working at a Food Lion.
Henry Williams said his son was a good person.
"He was a nice guy," he said. "He didn't bother nobody. He's never been in no trouble."
He said he was devastated, particularly since he lost a daughter who was struck and killed by a car when she was 12.
It's not clear when the next court date in Forsyth Superior Court will be for either Rochelle or Schocker.
Rochelle is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed on the murder charge. Schocker is in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $1 million.
