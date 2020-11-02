A fourth lawsuit alleges that house parents at the Children's Home repeatedly sexually abused a boy, starting when he was 8.

A new lawsuit alleges that a man and a woman who served as house parents at the Children's Home repeatedly sexually abused a boy in the 1970s and that the woman put a spoonful of starch in the boy's mouth to keep him quiet about the abuse.
The lawsuit is the fourth filed against what is now known as Crossnore School and Children's Home in Winston-Salem and the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church, which operated the Children's Home in the 1970s. The lawsuit was filed in Mecklenburg Superior Court. The Western North Carolina Conference has headquarters in Huntersville.
Three other men who were wards of the state and lived at the Children's Home as boys have filed separate lawsuits, all alleging that former house parents Bruce Jackson "Jack" Biggs and his wife, Beatrice Hatcher Biggs sexually abused them over several years. The lawsuits all have said that the Biggses worked out of the Anna Haines Cottage, one of 12 living quarters on the campus of the Children's Home. The couple worked at the Children's Home from 1966 to 1975, according to the lawsuits. The lawsuits allege that they were fired for their misconduct.
No criminal charges were ever filed against the Biggses and Jack Biggs died in 2015. Beatrice Biggs is 82 and lives in a nursing home. They are not named as defendants in any of the lawsuits.
Attorneys for the Children's Home and Western Conference have sought to dismiss some of the previous lawsuits.
In a news release about the recent lawsuit, Richard Serbin, an attorney who has filed the previous lawsuits, said Western Conference failed to monitor its employees at the Children's Home. Many of the children went to the Children's Home to find a "safe and loving environment" but were sexually abused instead, he said.
"These wicked and immoral people were unsupervised, leaving the children abandoned," he said. "How many other children were abused by Jack or Beatrice Biggs or other employees of the Children's Home?"
The latest lawsuit said that the man, who is about 57 and lives in Rowan County, came to the Children's Home in 1971, along with two of his siblings. They were all determined to be wards of the state. In 1971, the man was 8 years old.
That same year, the lawsuit alleges, Jack and Beatrice Biggs started sexually abusing the child. One night, the lawsuit said, Jack Biggs told the boy that he smelled and told the boy to take his clothes off and stand in a bathtub. Jack Biggs directed three other boys to wash the plaintiff in front of him, according to the lawsuit. Then Jack Biggs called two girls, one at a time, and asked the boy to turn around and expose himself to the girls.
Then, another time, the boy got into trouble for fighting, and Beatrice Biggs told the boy to stand in a corner at Haines Cottage. Beatrice Biggs, the lawsuit alleges, came up behind the boy and fondled him. She told the boy that she would make him feel good and that everything was going to be alright.
The lawsuit said the sexual abuse escalated in the months that followed.
The lawsuit said the boy was sexually assaulted regularly for two years, from 1971 to 1973.
"If Plaintiff did not perform to Beatrice Biggs' expectations, she would call him worthless and get very upset," the lawsuit said. "On some such occasions, she punished Plaintiff by rubbing a substance on Plaintiff's penis that made it burn."
The lawsuit alleges that Beatrice Biggs told the boy not to say anything about the abuse and in one incident, she placed a spoon full of starch into the boy's mouth "to demonstrate what would happen if Plaintiff told anyone about the abuse."
The boy, the lawsuit said, did attempt to tell the headmaster of the Children's Home about the abuse but the headmaster accused the boy of lying and threw him out of the office. The boy told no one else because "of the threats and ongoing feelings of guilt, shame and embarrassment."
The Children's Home's superintendent worked in a separate building and did not visit the cottages to check on the children, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit accuses the Children's Home and Western Conference of negligence, negligent hiring, retention and supervision and breach of fiduciary duty.
