A grieving family remembers beloved veteran. He was a survivor of a stabbing that sparked an addiction he could not overcome.

'They don't believe me'

As minutes turned into hours, Barbara Swafford said, her middle son started to call. He’d grown agitated and impatient.

The pain in his gut worsened, and he just wanted to lay down, impossible in a crowded waiting room with social distancing protocols.

Barbara Swafford hopped into her van and headed to Baptist to be with her son because that’s what mothers do.

“If I wouldn’t have, he would have walked away on his own,” she said.

She convinced him to wait a while longer, and let him recline in her air-conditioned van. It was a muggy night in late July.

Another hour or two passed. She was running low on gas, and she said James began begging her to just take him home.

“He kept saying, ’They’re not going to do anything for me because they think I’m an addict. They don’t believe me,’” Barbara said.

At that point in her recollection of the worst night of a mother's life, the tears she’d been holding back for close to an hour began to well and spill.