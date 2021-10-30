A grieving family remembers beloved veteran. He was a survivor of a stabbing that sparked an addiction he could not overcome.

Barbara Swafford clutched a stack of papers and photographs, all irreplaceable and some dating back decades, while she talked about the life and untimely death of her middle child, 39-year-old James Swafford.
Ronny Swafford, James’ dad, listened patiently, confirmed key details and filled in others as needed.
James was an Army veteran just like both parents and his siblings, too. James was a proud paratrooper who served in Iraq and a father, brother and son.
James Swafford was a talented artist who, for fun, wrote a children’s book about a boy’s day at the beach — a barely disguised love letter to his son — and at least one moving free-form poem about his service. That one he illustrated with barbed wire, a deployed parachute and the unit patch of the 501st Airborne Infantry Regiment.
“I’d like for people to know about him. You couldn’t find a nicer guy,” Ronny Swafford said. “Unless the drugs got in the way.”
The family business
For all the great things about James Swafford, there was that one thing, an illness that began with severe injury and prescribed pain medication that kicked off a spiral familiar to anyone who has cared for someone battling an addiction.
His life — and death — was a complicated chemical tug of war in the body and mind of a multi-faceted young man.
“It’s not just the person,” Ronny Swafford said. “The whole family is addicted. Addiction hurts everyone.”
James Swafford went into the family business — the Army — in 2004. It was familiar, his parents said, and something he felt compelled to do with the country at war.
After being deployed to Iraq with a combat unit, James experienced many of the same unspeakable things that have left psychological wounds on untold numbers of veterans: the sudden deaths of buddies, IEDs and brutality of war certainly carried a lasting impact.
“I’m sure he had PTSD,” said Barbara Swafford, who retired in 2004 following 24 years in the service.
James left the Army in 2008 and followed his parents to North Carolina, where they had relocated in order to care for ailing relatives. Ronny Swafford was running his own heating and air conditioning business, and James wanted to learn the trade.
His troubles started in September 2009 following a routine night out. James borrowed Ronny’s Mustang to drive to the old Fox & Hound bar so he could watch a pay-per-view fight.
“I told him that if he drank too much to just take a cab home,” Ronny Swafford said.
Which he did.
James got into a Willard taxi operated by a driver who, it turned out, was a convicted felon with a history of traffic and drug offenses.
At some point, police said, James and the driver got into a fight when James realized he was not being driven home. The driver, who court records show was eventually convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, stabbed James Swafford several times in the chest and back and dumped him at the intersection of Yadkinville and Shattalon roads.
“A newspaper carrier found him. Saved his life,” Ronny Swafford said. “He might have bled to death if (the carrier) hadn’t.”
Surgeries and a long, tough rehabilitation followed. James had suffered, among other injuries, collapsed lungs, a broken nose and cracked ribs. He filed a lawsuit, and in 2011, court records show, he won a default judgment against the driver and reached an undisclosed settlement with Willard Cab Co. and Wilco Transportation.
During the course of that long recovery, James Swafford was prescribed strong opioids to deal with his pain.
“You know how long it takes to get addicted to those things?” Barbara asked. “Two or three days for some people.”
A familiar pattern
Though they had no way of knowing it, the Swaffords went down a path experienced by thousands of other American families.
“It started with borrowing money,” Ronny Swafford said. “$100 here, $100 there. He started selling his possessions. He’d say ‘I left my tool bag at so-and-so’s. I think somebody took it.’ Then my tools started disappearing.”
Somewhere along the way, after friends and acquaintances quit selling or giving him old prescriptions, James turned to heroin, a cheaper and readily available alternative.
“We didn’t know that until much later,” Barbara Swafford said.
Attempts to quit, unsuccessful attempts to land a spot in a VA rehab facility and at least two overdoses followed, including one in the parking lot of a Dollar General Store.
“Thank God a nurse and a fireman happened to be in there and knew what to do,” Barbara Swafford said.
The addiction, as it invariably does, dug its claws deeper into James and became the most important thing.
He tried, Ronny said, to hide it from his children. But kids are smart. “They knew,” Ronny Swafford said.
Friends trying to be supportive urged the Swaffords to try tough love by cutting James loose.
But they’re loving parents, and that’s easy for someone on the outside to say.
“We never turned him away,” Barbara said. “I couldn’t. I’m his mother.”
Seated on the couch next to her, Ronny nodded in agreement. “You just can’t,” he said.
All the while, James continued with his drawing and his writing. That poem, dated Nov. 15, 2018, tells of his torment.
“I sit here a soldier with my mind trapped inside, I look out at the world,” he wrote. “ But I’m looking through different eyes. I know that I’m seeing But don’t know what I see.
“Everything looks familiar and it means nothing to me.”
He continued to dream, too, hoping one day to move back to his native Florida and find some property near the Gulf of Mexico. He wanted to open a bait shop and spend his free time fishing.
But addiction, as it does, quashed those dreams and exacted a harsh toll on his health.
By this summer, his parents said, the cost became increasingly obvious. Though they didn’t realize it, James had developed an ulcer that grew so painful he asked his folks to call an ambulance the afternoon of July 31.
EMTs dropped him off at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where the waiting began outside an emergency room whose doctors and nurses were being besieged (and stressed) by a fierce resurgence of COVID-19.
Triage for patients can’t be easy, and surely it’s exacerbated by a highly contagious, deadly disease.
Someone’s medical history, particularly a patient with a documented past of drug-seeking behavior, no doubt plays a role.
“I’m sure the hospital thought he was hunting drugs,” Ronny Swafford said.
'They don't believe me'
As minutes turned into hours, Barbara Swafford said, her middle son started to call. He’d grown agitated and impatient.
The pain in his gut worsened, and he just wanted to lay down, impossible in a crowded waiting room with social distancing protocols.
Barbara Swafford hopped into her van and headed to Baptist to be with her son because that’s what mothers do.
“If I wouldn’t have, he would have walked away on his own,” she said.
She convinced him to wait a while longer, and let him recline in her air-conditioned van. It was a muggy night in late July.
Another hour or two passed. She was running low on gas, and she said James began begging her to just take him home.
“He kept saying, ’They’re not going to do anything for me because they think I’m an addict. They don’t believe me,’” Barbara said.
At that point in her recollection of the worst night of a mother's life, the tears she’d been holding back for close to an hour began to well and spill.
“If I’d had more gas, maybe I could have convinced him to stay a little longer,” she said. “He was there so long. Too, too long.”
Joe McCloskey, a spokesman for Baptist, politely declined comment.
“This is a sad story and I am thinking of his parents and loved ones,” McCloskey wrote in an email. “As you noted, there’s nothing really we can comment on.”
Barbara Swafford, as she’d been asked, gave in to her son's tormented request. She drove him to the family home near Germanton and tried to make him comfortable.
The morning would bring a new day, she reasoned. Perhaps the pain would lessen and they could try again.
She gave him a Tylenol and brought him a massaging heating pad for his back in the middle of the night.
“He told me not to worry, to go back to bed, that he’d be OK,” Barbara said.
When the Swaffords woke, James was not OK. They found him on the front porch. He was cold, and they knew instantly that he was gone.
Ronny acknowledges the stressors at work in the emergency room — a crowd, COVID restrictions and the difficulty of diagnosing his son.
“There were a lot of unintended consequences,” he said. “If he could have laid down, maybe he would have stayed.
“Maybe the hospital needs to hire more people, and maybe they can tell people upfront there’s an all-day wait.”
For Barbara and Ronny Swafford, there’s more to this than a tragic end. They’d like for people to know the entire picture of a human being — a veteran, an artist, a son, father and brother — who suffered for so long with something afflicting hundreds of thousands of others.
“There’s a person there,” Barbara said. “Not just an addict.”
Ronny, as he’d done before, nodded in agreement before adding a final thought.
“Addiction played a role. Probably helped cause the perforated ulcer … it’s awful that an injury (the stabbing) could take 12 years to kill someone.”
