Julian Gordon and fellow demonstrators raises their fists to acknowledge inmates in the Forsyth County Detention Center while gathered outside of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for a rally on Tuesday.

A group of 13 protesters gathered Tuesday night on Third Street, calling for police reforms including the elimination of police unions.

The demonstration was staged by the Triad Abolition Project, the Unity Coalition and the Winston-Salem branch of the Democratic Socialists of America. The demonstrators stayed on the sidewalk for the event.

Five protesters displayed their signs toward the Forsyth County Jail. The signs said, “It’s About Being Black in America,” “Black Lives Matter,” “No Justice-No Peace,” “Be Always Anti-Racist” and “Democracy in Action.”

Tuesday’s protest came six days after District Attorney Jim O’Neill of Forsyth County announced that five detention officers and a nurse would be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Neville, a 56-year-old Greensboro man, on Dec. 4, 2019. Protests happened the night of O’Neill’s announcement and have continued almost daily.

Jillian Sechrest, a local representative of the Democratic Socialists of America and a protest organizer, discussed her views about policing in the United States and police unions to the protesters.

Police officers are wrongly depicted as ethical and moral protectors of local communities, Sechrest said. The primary duty of police is to protect private property and serve the interests of the nation’s wealthy people, she said.

“Police don’t want to reform,” Sechrest said. “They want to act with immunity. They are agents of the state.”

