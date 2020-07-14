A group of 13 protesters gathered Tuesday night on Third Street, calling for police reforms including the elimination of police unions.
The demonstration was staged by the Triad Abolition Project, the Unity Coalition and the Winston-Salem branch of the Democratic Socialists of America. The demonstrators stayed on the sidewalk for the event.
Five protesters displayed their signs toward the Forsyth County Jail. The signs said, “It’s About Being Black in America,” “Black Lives Matter,” “No Justice-No Peace,” “Be Always Anti-Racist” and “Democracy in Action.”
Tuesday’s protest came six days after District Attorney Jim O’Neill of Forsyth County announced that five detention officers and a nurse would be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Neville, a 56-year-old Greensboro man, on Dec. 4, 2019. Protests happened the night of O’Neill’s announcement and have continued almost daily.
Jillian Sechrest, a local representative of the Democratic Socialists of America and a protest organizer, discussed her views about policing in the United States and police unions to the protesters.
Police officers are wrongly depicted as ethical and moral protectors of local communities, Sechrest said. The primary duty of police is to protect private property and serve the interests of the nation’s wealthy people, she said.
“Police don’t want to reform,” Sechrest said. “They want to act with immunity. They are agents of the state.”
Rally to learn about Democratic Socialism
Julian Gordon and fellow demonstrators raises their fists to acknowledge inmates in the Forsyth County Detention Center
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Rally to learn about Democratic Socialism
Jillian Sechrest, with the Winston-Salem chapter of Democratic Socialist of America, speaks about hegemonic police narratives
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Rally to learn about Democratic Socialism
Jillian Sechrest, with the Winston-Salem chapter of Democratic Socialist of America, speaks about hegemonic police narratives while demonstrators gather outside of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for a rally to learn about democratic socialism on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Rally to learn about Democratic Socialism
Yvette Boulware holds up a "Black Lives Matter" sign
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Rally to learn about Democratic Socialism
Jillian Sechrest, with the Winston-Salem chapter of Democratic Socialist of America, speaks about hegemonic police narratives while demonstrators gather outside of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for a rally to learn about democratic socialism on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Rally to learn about Democratic Socialism
Jonathan Myers (right) and Ayden Myers follow along to a powerpoint on their phones
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Rally to learn about Democratic Socialism
Yvette Boulware (left) and Molly Grace (right) follow along to a powerpoint on their phones
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Rally to learn about Democratic Socialism
Sam Shafer holds up a "No Justice No Peace" sign
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Rally to learn about Democratic Socialism
Yvette Boulware (left) follows along to a powerpoint on her phone as Jillian Sechrest, with the Winston-Salem chapter of Democratic Socialist of America, speaks about hegemonic police narratives while demonstrators gather outside of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for a rally to learn about democratic socialism on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Rally to learn about Democratic Socialism
A Winston-Salem police cruise drives by
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Rally to learn about Democratic Socialism
Quakmekia Shavers, president of Young Democrats of Forsyth County, speaks about voting to demonstrators
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Rally to learn about Democratic Socialism
Molly Grace references inmates in the Forsyth County Detention Center
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Rally to learn about Democratic Socialism
Yvette Boulware points to inmates in the Forsyth County Detention Center
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Rally to learn about Democratic Socialism
Julian Gordon raises his fist to acknowledge inmates in the Forsyth County Detention Center
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Rally to learn about Democratic Socialism
An inmate in the Forsyth County Detention Center spells out "thank you" in the window of his cell
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
