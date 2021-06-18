A group of 25 protesters marched around the Forsyth County Jail as they call to abolish law enforcement agencies

Among its accomplishments in the past year, the organization occupied Bailey Park in downtown Winston-Salem for 49 days to protest the jail-related death of John Neville in December 2019 and staged more than 60 marches around the jail, Battle said.

Neville, a 56-year-old Greensboro man, died two days after he asphyxiated while being restrained in the jail with his arms behind his back and his legs folded.

Five detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Neville’s death.

The group’s anniversary is a “celebration of everyone of (you) and how you made this happen,” Battle said.

Battle urged the demonstrators to encourage the Winston-Salem City Council and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners to defund the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and use that money to help meet the needs of the local community, such as improving health care for city residents.

Battle pointed to a recent statement by police Chief Catrina Thompson who said that the police cannot the stop the violence in the city.

“The police don’t keep us safe,” Battle said. “They show up after something happens.”