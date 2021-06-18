 Skip to main content
A group of 25 protesters marched around the Forsyth County Jail as they call to abolish law enforcement agencies
A group of 25 protesters marched around the Forsyth County Jail as they call to abolish law enforcement agencies

Twenty-five protesters marched Friday evening around the Forsyth County Jail and called for the abolishment of law enforcement agencies and the end of the state’s prison system.

A group of 25 demonstrators marching around the Forsyth County Jail in Winston-Salem

The demonstrators walked along Third, Church, Second and Chestnut streets, chanting “No justice, no peace,” “Two, Four, Six, Eight, abolish the prison state” and “All lives matter including incarcerated lives.”

Protesters carried signs that said, “Change The City,” “Defund FCSO (Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office),” “End Prison Slavery,” “The Whole Damn System Is Guilty,” “Abolish City Council” and “Stop the Genocide.”

The demonstrators also stopped and waved to the inmates inside the jail. Many inmates tapped on their cell’s windows in response.

The protesters told the inmates that, “We see you. We love you. You are worth it.” The Triad Abolition Project staged the event.

Sara Hines, a protest organizer, told the demonstrators that society criminalizes poor people.

“We turn their lives into a criminal act,” Hines said. “Situations and circumstances don’t make people. We all deserve a second chance.”

Before the march began, Brittany Battle, a protest organizer, told the demonstrators that Friday was the anniversary of the Triad Abolition Project.

Among its accomplishments in the past year, the organization occupied Bailey Park in downtown Winston-Salem for 49 days to protest the jail-related death of John Neville in December 2019 and staged more than 60 marches around the jail, Battle said.

Neville, a 56-year-old Greensboro man, died two days after he asphyxiated while being restrained in the jail with his arms behind his back and his legs folded.

Five detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Neville’s death.

The group’s anniversary is a “celebration of everyone of (you) and how you made this happen,” Battle said.

Battle urged the demonstrators to encourage the Winston-Salem City Council and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners to defund the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and use that money to help meet the needs of the local community, such as improving health care for city residents.

Battle pointed to a recent statement by police Chief Catrina Thompson who said that the police cannot the stop the violence in the city.

“The police don’t keep us safe,” Battle said. “They show up after something happens.”

The demonstrators then chanted “F—- the police. Open up your purse.”

After the march ended, Hector Rodriguez of Winston-Salem said he participated in the rally because he wanted to do more than follow the activities of the Triad Abolition Project on social media websites.

336-727-7299 @jhintonWSJ

