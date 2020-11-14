A group of school-bus drivers wants more safety measures on their buses to protect them from COVID-19

Adding shields to school buses would require altering the bus drivers’ spaces and retrofitting the buses, a measure that that state department of public instruction must approve, Campbell said.

"At this time, (the) NCDPI has given no indication that (it) will allow bus shields," Campbell said.

At their meeting, Young told the drivers that they could present their reasonable demands, which would provide them some protection from the virus, to school officials.

"Your life depends on it," Young said. "You are frontline workers. You have to look at it that way."

Donna Foster of Winston-Salem, a driver, suggested that at least 100 school-bus drivers, either attend or call into the Nov. 17 meeting of the school board to present their concerns to the board members.

"School bus drivers' lives matter," another driver said.

If drivers have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes or high-blood pressure, and they don't want to drive a bus on a given day, they must present their supervisor doctor's notes to get an alternative assignment, Young said. Those guidelines are part of the Americans Disabilities Act, she said.