A gun raffle will raise money for North Stokes High School's baseball team.

The mail — especially the sort which requires some effort — a stamp, stationary and a trip to a mailbox, tends to pile up this time of year.

And so it was that a nondescript, dime-a-dozen plain white letter envelope landed on a neglected corner of a desk buried under a pile of old-school greeting cards. Like luggage at Southwest Airlines, the letter had been temporarily re-routed.

But it shouldn’t have been, not with a telltale handwritten label and no return address. Those tend to be tools used by tipsters fearful of reprisal or recrimination.

This particular letter, with its Happy Holidays cancellation mark, fit the bill.

Inside was a photocopy of a flyer advertising a fundraiser for the North Stokes High School baseball team.

Raffle tickets, $10 a pop, are being sold. Seven guns — three pistols, three rifles and a shotgun — are billed as the headlining prizes.

“I saw this posted outside a storefront in King, NC,” the letter reads. “I am sickened. How is this okay?”

The fine print

Anyone with a heart, soul and a sense of decency can — or should — be able to understand the sentiment.

The collective “we” continues burying children and budding young adults who’ve died in a hail of gunfire in our schools. Anyone with a pulse feels anger, sadness and/or despair every single time it happens.

We know the names and the places. From Columbine to Newtown to Parkland to Uvalde, they’re etched in infamy.

Thoughts and prayers offered in the wake of each terrifying instance just don’t cut it any more.

Still, closer inspection reveals some subtlety and nuance, a reflection of community-based values that shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand or condemned reflexively.

“Every fundraiser has to have approval at some level,” said Superintendent Brad Rice of the Stokes County Schools. “A penny drive can be approved by a principal and other larger ones have to go through proper channels to the school board.”

A gun raffle, run through Bettys’ Grocery in Walnut Cove, would be one of those. Rice said that similar raffles used to be held annually for the football team and now are being done to boost baseball.

Rice is no dummy. He understands the raw emotion that follows the slaughter of children. The frustrations, too.

“To be honest, there are a lot of hunters and sportsmen here,” he said. "A gun raffle does generate a lot of interest. It is one of our largest fundraisers.”

And as such, it’s important to read the fine print, understand the rules of this particular raffle and the firearms offered as prizes.

Three pistols suitable for concealed carry and target shooting. Three rifles, all bolt-action, designed for sport hunting. And one 20-gauge shotgun suitable for shooting clays, hunting small game and yes, home defense.

“There are no ‘assault-style’ rifles,” Rice said. “We realize that there are some people who won’t buy tickets because they think it’s in bad taste.”

No AK-47s or AR-15s. Nothing with high-capacity magazines. And nothing that an infantry soldier might carry into battle.

People who raffle those items tend to be chest-beating politicians out to make a point, to intentionally irritate others with heartfelt views (“owning the libs”) — or snag mentions on gabfest cable TV shows.

Cultural differences

Rice, to his credit, wanted no part of a political debate. That’s for elected officials.

Still, he was quick — and correct — to cite the fine print. Winners, if they so choose, can opt for the cash equivalent or other merchandise, perhaps fishing gear or outdoors clothing.

The bottom line: all applicable state and federal laws are being followed. A licensed firearms dealer is handling the transactions and winners must be of legal age. “Nobody’s handing a Springfield Hellcat 9mm to a 17-year-old,” Rice said.

There are cultural differences, too.

A lot of people make precious memories with fathers or grandfathers while learning to hunt.

And some high schools in the area sponsor rifle teams. Students who operate cars take driver’s ed, so why not teach firearms safety to those who want it?

The point being, acknowledging subtleties — if grandstanding politicians of all stripes can be removed from the equation — could provide a roadmap to middle ground on difficult gun issues.

Start with common sense background checks and honest debate on selling military grade body armor and high capacity magazines to the general public. Have an honest, clear-eyed debate over the purposes — and differences — of firearms.

Nobody in their right mind carries a Russian AK-47 to a duck blind or a deer stand.