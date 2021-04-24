A ‘heartbreaking’ mystery: Family holds out hope five years after Boone student goes missing; new age-progressed photo released

“It’s never a portrait. You can never create a perfect image,” said Paloma Galzi, the forensic artist who created Martin’s age progression photo. “But if somebody can see a resemblance to someone who kind of looks like the photo, that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Martin’s photo was constructed using six photos of him and four photos of his father from when he was 24 — the age Martin is now, Galzi said.

If Martin, who is an only child, had any brothers, their photos would also have been utilized in the composite image.

But Galzi said she was able to glean more photos than in a typical case after reviewing Martin’s Facebook profile.

“We do everything by hand using Photoshop. It’s a bit like a collage,” Galzi said. “In (Martin’s) case, it wasn’t a very big gap between the age he went missing and right now, so there’s going to be some changes in skin, for example, but not too many facial changes.”

Typically, NCMEC creates age-progression photos every two years for children under 18 years old and every five years for adults.

Since 1989, the organization has produced 6,700 age progression photos of missing children, Galzi said. Of those, more than 1,500 have been found.