Dalton Steed, once he took his place on stage, looked apprehensive. Anxious even.

“You nervous,” Steed asked Joel Ornstein, a tall bearded fellow standing next to him.

“Yeah. I’m nervous,” Ornstein allowed after taking a calming sip of water.

It could have been stage fright as 60 or so people, fueled in part by inexpensive domestic beer, were closing in on them and a half dozen others onstage at Earl’s, a bar and restaurant on West Ninth Street, to celebrate the Fourth of July in the most American way possible.

An old-school hot-dog eating contest; whoever could choke down the most dogs, buns included, in 3 minutes would take home a handsome — and very tall — trophy recognizing a rather dubious achievement.

Then again, perhaps the jangled nerves were caused less by standing in front of an increasingly rowdy crowd and more by the realization that they were about to self-inflict a massive case of gastrointestinal distress with no way out.

“I shouldn’t have eaten before I got here,” Steed said moments before taking his shot at gluttonous glory.

Filling out the field

The local hot-dog eating contest, just like Nathan’s Famous, its larger and far more famous cousin at Coney Island, was at heart a commercial endeavor — a way to draw in customers on Independence Day.

“We’re usually closed,” said Lele Nguyen, the bar’s general manager. “It just seemed like something fun and a little different.”

That it was.

About 30 minutes before the official start, Steed was the only one brave enough to sign a waiver with an intentionally hilarious opening.

“I know that eating large amounts of hot dogs is potentially hazardous and is an uncomfortable activity. I should not enter and eat unless I am medically capable and properly trained.

“I realize that this is good fun and possibly bad taste, but I agree to be a good sport.”

Fears that the field might be Steed vs. Earl’s employees — Ornstein, the bar’s owner, for example — didn’t materialize as other hardy souls stepped up at the last few minutes.

“My friends said they were going to but they chickened out,” Steed said. “But once I saw that trophy, I thought, ‘I have to have it.’”

Believe it or not, there is an accepted technique to cramming as many hot dogs into one’s pie hole as possible.

It was on full display on every one of the multitude of televisions playing at Earl’s Thursday.

Nathan’s Famous was being broadcast to millions on one of the ESPN channels. Worldwide leader in sports indeed.

Professionals in Major League Eating — yes, you read that correctly — tend to eat the dogs first, then dip buns into pitchers of water. They’re easier to get down that way.

And after a weather delay — you also read that correctly, a weather delay — a replay of the Kentucky Derby of Competitive Eating Circuit was showing 16-time Joey Chestnut inhaling 62 dogs in 10 minutes — 14 shy of his world record set in 2021.

“The greatest,” said local contestant Kevin Finnegan.

The results speak for themselves.

Chestnut and Takeru “the Tsunami” Kobayashi, another (sort of) world famous icon of competitive eating, helped push the boundaries to a contest begun about 1972 as a publicity stunt.

Nathan’s promoter Mortimer “Morty” Matz sold the idea by claiming that four immigrants had held a hot-dog eating contest on July 4, 1916 at Nathan’s Famous stand on Coney Island to settle an argument over who was the most patriotic.

It sounds like a crock, but who really knows? The contest, for better or worse, is now an Independence Day staple.

“We watch it on television every year,” said Barbara Gamberini, a native of New York City who’d come with her husband Steve to take in the local spectacle. “I just wonder what they feel like after they walk off the stage … it can’t be good.”

Without painting too vivid a picture — organizers of Earl’s local contest did discreetly place a few trash cans near the stage — it cannot be good.

“I didn’t bring any Tums,” Steed said before taking the stage. “Maybe I should have. But I did stop drinking.”

‘So proud’

The introductions, just as those at Coney Island, were a spectacle unto themselves.

An emcee called up the contestants one by one, many opting to go with a nom de gluttony instead of their actual names.

Hot Dog Queen … Red Hot .. Flavor Flav.

Employees brought out trays piled with 10 hot dogs each. And I have to say, as a longtime connoisseur of mystery meat, they looked pretty darn good.

A bell — or perhaps it was a buzzer — rang about 3:30 and the gluttons were off.

Steed and Ornstein, off in one corner, used the dog-then-bun method. The emcee called out time increments that surely got longer with each passing minute and expanding gullet.

And when time was mercifully called, the 29-year-old Finnegan emerged victorious by knocking back eight dogs and buns in the allotted 3 minutes. (The pros at Coney Island go for a full 10 minutes.)

Even knocking down a McDonald’s cheeseburger a few minutes before dropping by Earl’s didn’t slow his roll.

“I didn’t even know it was going on until we walked in,” Finnegan said. “I’ve never been in an eating contest before.”

He has now and he’s got a 3-foot trophy to prove it.

“I think I’ll keep it in my office,” Finnegan said. “I’m so proud.”