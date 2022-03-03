A house fire displaces five people in northwestern Winston-Salem

A house fire at the 4000 block of Witherow Road Thursday displaced the five residents who live there, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The fire started at 2:54 p.m. in the house's basement, said Battalion Chief Andrew Gray of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
It took 23 city firefighters 30 minutes to put out the fire, Gray said.
The American Red Cross is assisting the two adults and three children who live in the house, Gray said.
Investigators will work to determine how the fire started, Gray said. No damage estimate was immediately available.
336-727-7299
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today