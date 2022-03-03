 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A house fire displaces five people in northwestern Winston-Salem
0 Comments
top story

A house fire displaces five people in northwestern Winston-Salem

  • Updated
  • 0

A house fire at the 4000 block of Witherow Road Thursday displaced the five residents who live there, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire started at 2:54 p.m. in the house's basement, said Battalion Chief Andrew Gray of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

House fire

A house burned at Witherow Road in northwestern Winston-Salem. No injuries were reported.

It took 23 city firefighters 30 minutes to put out the fire, Gray said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two adults and three children who live in the house, Gray said.

Investigators will work to determine how the fire started, Gray said. No damage estimate was immediately available.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN to start discussing a new global plastics treaty

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert