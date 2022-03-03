A house fire displaces five people in northwestern Winston-Salem

A house fire at the 4000 block of Witherow Road Thursday displaced the five residents who live there, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire started at 2:54 p.m. in the house's basement, said Battalion Chief Andrew Gray of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

It took 23 city firefighters 30 minutes to put out the fire, Gray said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two adults and three children who live in the house, Gray said.

Investigators will work to determine how the fire started, Gray said. No damage estimate was immediately available.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.