A Kernersville police officer was shot three times in the line of duty. Today he gives thanks to the medical team who saved his life.

Kernersville Police Officer Sean Houle and his family thanked the doctors and a nurse practitioner Thursday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for saving his life after he was shot three times in the line of duty in late February.
Houle, 31, also talked about the moments immediately after he was shot Feb. 21 at Century Square Apartments in Kernersville.
“It’s good to be standing here,” Houle said as he entered a lecture room in the MRI Center on the medical center’s campus.
Houle described the medical team who treated him as “the biggest heroes” who deserve public recognition for their efforts in saving his life. Houle thanked the team for allowing him to return to his wife and two sons.
“You all make a huge impact not just for my family but for other families as well,” Houle said to the medical team.
Houle asked Dr. Patrick Brown, a neuro-interventional radiologist, how he was treated at the hospital. Brown told Houle that a stent was inserted through his upper leg to his neck to control the bleeding from his carotid artery at the base of his skull.
“Everything happened so fast,” Brown told Houle. “It’s a whole process. There were a whole lot of things happening at once.”
Before that procedure, Dr. Nathan Mowery, a trauma surgeon, placed his index finger in the gunshot wound on Houle’s neck to stop the bleeding from Houle’s severed carotid artery, Mowery said.
“We tried different things,” Mowery said about the treatment that Houle received. “You put your best efforts into it.”
Applying pressure on the carotid artery against Houle’s skull was effective, Mowery said.
On Feb. 21, Houle was taking someone home after that person had been released custody, according to an arrest warrant. Houle then encountered Quinton Donnell Blocker, 38, whom Houle had encountered earlier in the day after Blocker ran away from a traffic stop.
Houle and Blocker then struggled, and Houle was shot three times in his face, arm and hand with his gun, Kernersville police said. Police officials haven’t provided more details of how Houle was shot.
Blocker has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault on a law-enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Blocker was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Houle was in a marked police car and wasn’t dispatched to a call at the time. Houle said he called dispatchers, telling them he had been shot and he needed help. Kernersville officers don’t have partners in their vehicles when they are on patrol duty, Houle said.
“I heard the bang and saw the flash,” Houle said he recalled the incident for Mowery. “It was like someone hauled off and punched me in the face.”
Houle said he saw his blood pouring from his neck wound.
“I was never scared,” Houle said. “I was like, ‘How in the world did this happen?’ I knew how bad it was. I was screaming in my head.”
The bullets’ impact knocked Houle to the ground, he said. Houle believed he was fatally wounded.
“When I opened my eyes, I was still here,” Houle said. “I knew I had some fighting to do. God kept me going.”
It took Forsyth County emergency-medical technicians less than four minutes to get the scene where Houle had been shot, Houle said. It took less than 11 minutes for the EMTs to take Houle to Wake Forest Baptist for treatment.
“If I didn’t have this hospital nearby, I wouldn’t have made it,” Houle said.
As part of his treatment, Houle was given a great amount of blood to the replace the blood he lost from his injuries, Mowery said. The teamwork among Houle’s medical providers saves his life, Mowery and Brown said.
“The team functioned like an well-oiled machine,” Brown said.
Houle has recovered well physically from his injuries, Mowery said. Houle has scars from his injuries, he said.
Houle was released from the medical center March 16 as Winston-Salem police officers and firefighters gathered on bridges over Salem Parkway and waved to a motorcade that Houle to his home in Germanton.
Officer Blake Jones, a spokesman for the Kernersville Police Department, said Thursday that Houle remains a Kernersville police officer.
Houle still needs to mentally recover from his ordeal, Mowery said.
“I can’t imagine lying there, shot in the neck (and) listening to yourself bleed to death,” Mowery said of Houle.
Houle and his parents, Dennis and Linda Houle of Lewisville, encouraged people to donate blood to the American Red Cross because Sean Houle needed donated blood to help save his life, they said.
“He’s here because of that donated blood, and the great work of these doctors,” Linda Houle said.
