A Kernersville police officer was shot three times in the line of duty. Today he gives thanks to the medical team who saved his life.

Houle said he saw his blood pouring from his neck wound.

“I was never scared,” Houle said. “I was like, ‘How in the world did this happen?’ I knew how bad it was. I was screaming in my head.”

The bullets’ impact knocked Houle to the ground, he said. Houle believed he was fatally wounded.

“When I opened my eyes, I was still here,” Houle said. “I knew I had some fighting to do. God kept me going.”

It took Forsyth County emergency-medical technicians less than four minutes to get the scene where Houle had been shot, Houle said. It took less than 11 minutes for the EMTs to take Houle to Wake Forest Baptist for treatment.

“If I didn’t have this hospital nearby, I wouldn’t have made it,” Houle said.

As part of his treatment, Houle was given a great amount of blood to the replace the blood he lost from his injuries, Mowery said. The teamwork among Houle’s medical providers saves his life, Mowery and Brown said.

“The team functioned like an well-oiled machine,” Brown said.

Houle has recovered well physically from his injuries, Mowery said. Houle has scars from his injuries, he said.