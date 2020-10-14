A King woman who worked a church preschool faces charges of assault and child abuse

King police are still investigating the matter, police Capt. Ian Tedder said.

Mills graduated in 2020 from the high school program of Calvary Christian School, said Sid Main, the principal of the Calvary Christian School. The church's preschool is part of that organization.

The preschool reported the allegations against Mills to Child Protective Services within the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said Amanda Marshall, the director of the Calvary Baptist Preschool. Marshall declined to say how long Mills had worked as a part-time helper in the preschool or how many children are enrolled in the day-care program.

Mills was fired as soon as church officials learned about the allegations against her, Main said. The preschool's security-camera footage shows the affected infants being abuse, he said.

"We immediately pulled her (Mills) from the classroom when we learned about the accusation," Main said. "She was fired and not allowed back on the campus."

In the aftermath of the charges against Mills, no parent has pulled his or her child from the church's day-care program, Main said.