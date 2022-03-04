A kitchen fire at Healy Towers in Winston-Salem forced the evacuation of 100 residents; no injuries reported

A kitchen fire Friday at Healy Towers in Winston-Salem forced firefighters to evacuate 100 residents, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened at 5:13 p.m. when the fire started with food on a stove in a second- floor apartment at 3450 Healy Drive, said Capt. Daniel Everhart of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

When firefighters answered the first fire alarm in the building, they saw smoke coming from the apartment and in the hallway, Everhart said.

It took about 40 firefighters 10 minutes to put out the fire, Everhart said. Firefighters evacuated 100 residents from the building, but they were allowed to return to their apartment at 7 p.m. Friday, said Tabetha Childress, a spokeswoman for the fire department.

The fire displaced the resident who lives in the apartment where the fire started, Everhart said. The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem is assisting that resident.

No damage estimate was immediately available.

Healy Towers, which was built in 1978, has 105 apartments amid its six stories, according to the HAWS website.

