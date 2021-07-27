 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A kitchen fire breaks out in apartment at the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel, the former Reynolds Building in Winston-Salem
0 Comments

A kitchen fire breaks out in apartment at the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel, the former Reynolds Building in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A small kitchen fire happened Tuesday night in an apartment in the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel in downtown Winston-Salem, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The grease fire occurred about 8:30 p.m. in a ninth-floor apartment, said Capt. Josh Brendle of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The apartment's resident put out the fire before eight firefighters arrived on the scene, Brendle said.

The fire was contained to a pot, and no significant damage occurred, Brendle said.

The hotel at 401 N. Main St. opened in April 2016 in the historic former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. The building has hotel rooms and apartments.

  

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News