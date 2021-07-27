A kitchen fire breaks out in apartment at the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel, the former Reynolds Building in Winston-Salem

A small kitchen fire happened Tuesday night in an apartment in the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel in downtown Winston-Salem, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The grease fire occurred about 8:30 p.m. in a ninth-floor apartment, said Capt. Josh Brendle of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The apartment's resident put out the fire before eight firefighters arrived on the scene, Brendle said.

The fire was contained to a pot, and no significant damage occurred, Brendle said.

The hotel at 401 N. Main St. opened in April 2016 in the historic former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. The building has hotel rooms and apartments.

