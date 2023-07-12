A Lexington man died Monday after he was pinned between his vehicle and another vehicle, authorities said Wednesday.

Thomasville police responded at 8:33 p.m. to the 200 block of Church Street on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle, police said.

Lester Eugene Bean, 57, of Lexington died in the incident, police said.

Investigators determined that Bean had parked and got out of his 1992 Ford truck on the side of Church Street when it rolled forward, police said.

Bean then attempted to stop the vehicle by opening the driver’s door and re-entering his truck, police said. The truck continued rolling forward and crossed the street.

The truck stopped after it struck an unoccupied, parked 2010 GMC Yukon SUV.

Bean was pinned between the two vehicles and died at the scene, police said.

The Thomasville Police Department’s traffic safety unit is investigating the incident.