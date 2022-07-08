A Lexington man is charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

A Lexington man was arrested Thursday for nine counts of second-degree sex exploitation of a minor.

According to warrants, Nathaniel Jared Parks, 23, was charged with duplicating nine different materials containing unknown female minors between 4 and 12 years of age engaging in sexual activities. Many of these counts are for duplicating material that included the minors engaging in sexual activity with an unknown adult male as well.

The warrants say Parks committed these offenses between June 14 and July 7, 2022.

Parks will appear in court on Aug. 18. He was given an unsecured bond of $100,000 and an order to not be left alone with minors unless he is supervised by a responsible adult, according to a court paper.