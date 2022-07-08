 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

A Lexington man is charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

  • 0

A Lexington man was arrested Thursday for nine counts of second-degree sex exploitation of a minor.

According to warrants, Nathaniel Jared Parks, 23, was charged with duplicating nine different materials containing unknown female minors between 4 and 12 years of age engaging in sexual activities. Many of these counts are for duplicating material that included the minors engaging in sexual activity with an unknown adult male as well.

The warrants say Parks committed these offenses between June 14 and July 7, 2022.

Parks will appear in court on Aug. 18. He was given an unsecured bond of $100,000 and an order to not be left alone with minors unless he is supervised by a responsible adult, according to a court paper.

336-727-7429

koglesby@wsjournal.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter sues government of India over blocked content

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert