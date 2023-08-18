A Lexington man was struck and killed Friday by an Amtrak train, authorities said.

William Bass, 48, was identified as the victim who died about 8 a.m. Friday, police said.

The Amtrak train was traveling from Charlotte to New York when it struck Bass at 7:56 a.m., said Kimberly Woods, a spokeswoman for Amtrak.

At that time, Bass was trespassing on the tracks in Lexington, Woods said.

There were no reported injuries among the 101 passengers and the crew members onboard the train, Woods said.

Lexington firefighters, Davidson County emergency medical technicians and the Davidson County Rescue Squad responded to the scene, police said.

Police investigators, Amtrak officials and the Norfolk Southern Railroad police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.