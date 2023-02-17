It’s been a long time coming, but “Maya Angelou: Phenomenal Woman,” described by its creators as an “epic” play, will have its world premiere on Saturday at Hanesbrands Theatre.

They say “epic” because the theatrical production will cover the events of Angelou’s life from the ages of 3 through 86, alongside her poetry. The renowned poet, activist and mentor to Oprah Winfrey and many others was present for most of the important events from the mid-20th to early 21st century. Her best-known work is the autobiographical “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”

And she knew “everybody,” according to Jackie Alexander, who is directing the play, and Angelica Chéri, who wrote it.

The play is set in Winston-Salem with Angelou giving her last public conversation, talking about her life. Three actresses are required to portray the phenomenal Angelou: Nia McClinton will play young Maya, Daralyn Jay will be the poet in her middle years and a Greensboro resident, Elizabeth Flax, will perform the role of an older Angelou.

“I didn’t even have to create the play,” Chéri said. “It wasn’t about creation. It’s about curating. For every one anecdote and event in the play, there were five that we could have chosen from. How do you choose from these events of almost a century and her enormous body of work?

WANT TO GO? What: “Maya Angelou: Phenomenal Woman” When: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. March 2 and 3; 3 and 7:30 p.m. March 4; 3 p.m. March 5; 7:30 p.m. March 9 and 10; 3 and 7:30 p.m. March 11; and 3 p.m. March 12 Where: Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem Running time: 2 hours, 15 minutes with one 10-minute intermission Admission: $35 for adults, $28 for students and seniors, $23 for children under 15 Tickets: https://ncblackrep.org/phenomenal-woman/ or 336-723-2266

“This is the greatest honor and challenge of my life to date. I can’t think of anything more massive.”

Chéri will be in Winston-Salem for the first week of the play’s run. Reached at her home in Los Angeles, where she is currently at work on the TV show, “The Godfather of Harlem” with Forest Whitaker, Chéri pointed to three themes out of the show's massive material: the human voice is powerful, find yours; be the rainbow in someone else’s cloud — even if they are different from you; and love liberates.

“This was a word woman,” Chéri explained. “She was mute for several years. Then she made her way back to her voice, and it became one of the most powerful voices in the world. She was always asking us to choose words carefully."

Director Alexander is also artistic director of the N.C. Black Repertory Co., which produces shows throughout the year in Winston-Salem and elsewhere, as well as the National Black Theatre Festival.

“In writing this play, Angelica was faced with an incredible task,” Alexander said. “We have the right to the commercial property so we can use her poems. There is original music, but the lyrics are her poetry. And we travel the globe in this play: her childhood in Stamps, Ark., where she lived with her grandmother; St. Louis and San Francisco, where she lived with her mother; Los Angeles, where she produced shows for PBS; New York, where she worked as a writer; and her time in Europe as a dancer.”

Angelou also lived awhile in Egypt with husband Vusumzi Make. When the marriage ended, Angelou moved to Ghana. There, she worked as an administrator at the University of Ghana and met Malcolm X.

In 1961, Angelou appeared in Jean Genet’s “The Blacks” off Broadway with a group of then-little-known actors including James Earl Jones, Cicely Tyson, Louis Gossett Jr. and Roscoe Lee Browne.

“We show a rehearsal of ‘The Blacks’ in ‘Phenomenal Woman,’” Alexander said.

When the late Larry Leon Hamlin created the National Black Theatre Festival in 1989, he invited Angelou to be the first chairperson. She brought with her many of the actors from “The Blacks,” as well as Winfrey, Sidney Poitier and her extensive connections in the theater world.

“She was able to do things that nobody ever thought she would do,” Alexander said.

In 1993, Angelou recited her poem “On the Pulse of Morning” at Bill Clinton’s first presidential inauguration — the first poet since Robert Frost in 1961 for John F. Kennedy to do such a reading.

Alexander said the cast and crew of “Phenomenal Woman” wept when the poem was read during a rehearsal: “The power of the word.”

In 2018, the N.C. Black Repertory Co. awarded the inaugural Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin Rolling World Premiere production award to playwright Nambi E. Kelley, who started working on “Phenomenal Woman.” However, a combination of complications in Kelley’s schedule and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic made it necessary for her to sign the rights to the material over to co-producers Corstoria, an entertainment media company, and N.C. Black Repertory Co. They contracted Chéri, who began working on the show in 2021.

“The wisdom of this woman speaks through the ages,” Chéri said. “She’s speaking now even though she passed away almost 10 years ago. Every day as we move forward, as more tragedies occur, we need her voice more than ever — especially today when those with so much negativity to spew have these social platforms. It’s very hard to find where to look to for wisdom. It’s hard to know what real wisdom is, but Maya’s wisdom speaks through the ages, and we need it today.”

After “Phenomenal Woman” ends its run here in March, the play will be performed at The Ensemble Theatre in Houston and Hattiloo Theatre in Memphis on the way to a regional production and transfer to Broadway.

“Anybody who walks into the show thinking they know Dr. Angelou," Alexander said, "is going to walk out amazed.”