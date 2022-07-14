A look at exotic animals you can and can't own in Forsyth County

In the past few years, a wallaby, a venomous zebra cobra, and an emu have been sighted in North Carolina. The wallaby was found Tuesday morning wandering around a neighborhood in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Capt. Van Loveland with Forsyth County Animal Services said that the only exotic animals illegal to own in the county are those considered “inherently dangerous.”

This means that if the animal can cause serious injury or death, people are not allowed to own it, according to Forsyth County ordinance 6-54. While the City of Winston-Salem would be able to have a different rule, at this time, it does not, Loveland said.

The ordinance specifically says, “it shall be unlawful for any person or business entity to possess, harbor or have under their services within the county an inherently dangerous exotic animal, an inherently dangerous reptile, or a wild animal.”

Loveland said in the past three years, he has seen bearded dragons, a ball python, and a caiman in Forsyth County. The bearded dragons and the ball python are not illegal to own, he said, but they are exotic.

In these instances, the animals were taken from their owners for different reasons, Loveland said. The owner of the bearded dragons was charged with abandoning and neglecting them. The owner of the ball python was arrested on another charge and a rescue group held it for her.

The caiman, however, was both exotic and illegal to own. After Animal Services found out someone owned it, the animal was surrendered to the Kernersville Reptile Center and Zoo.

Loveland said that while wallabies are not meant to be domesticated, they are not inherently dangerous and would be legal to own in Forsyth County. That said, the situation could become illegal if the wallaby were not kept properly, allowed to roam free, or harmed someone.

The laws vary across counties and cities, however, and in Gastonia where the wallaby was found, it is illegal to own them in the city limits, according to reporting from the Charlotte Observer.

When asked why some people want to own exotic animals, Loveland said simply: “Because they’re exotic.”

People are interested in things that are unusual, he said, but often they don’t know how difficult they can be to raise—or they don’t care.