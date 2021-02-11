A lot of rain and a little ice in Triad forecast

National Weather Service forecasters said Thursday night that most of the precipitation moving through the Triad should be gone by the time temperatures fall enough on Friday morning to pose any great risk of ice from freezing rain.

As a result, Forsyth County and the band of counties to the north of Forsyth along the Virginia border remained outside the areas covered by a winter weather advisory.

With temperatures hovering close to freezing it is hard to be exact about where the line will be between cold rain and freezing rain, forecasters said.

“Anything is possible, but I would not see it (freezing rain) as a threat that would warrant an advisory,” said Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Raleigh.

If there is any icing, forecasters said, it would be found mostly on elevated surfaces.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friday will remain cloudy and cold, with a new storm coming in late Friday and early Saturday that again brings a potential for some freezing rain.

The counties in Virginia along the North Carolina border are nearly all under a winter weather watch, and North Carolina counties along the Virginia border are under a winter weather watch from Person County to points east.