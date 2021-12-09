A lowered Salem Lake may be temporarily unsightly, but improvements are being made.

“I do not know who, or why but please stop placing rocks and concrete blocks in the creek crossing on the Salem Creek Greenway,” wrote Sharon Nelson in a Facebook group posting for those Greenway users. “This not only disrupts the aquatic habitats in the creek but also creates potentially dangerous crossing issues for cyclists.”

Such as the young mother pulling a kiddie trailer observed recently attempting a crossing of a creek that resembled rapids.

“I was afraid the woman would crash in the water and the child would be swept away,” Todd wrote to Scippio. “Can a small bridge be constructed over the water to allow walkers and cyclists to pass through this section of the greenway without getting wet or, worse, being swept away when the water is deep and flowing rapidly?”

Another trail user floated the same solution via Facebook in a recent direct appeal to a member of Council.

“Jeff MacIntosh, any clue if a bridge would be possible?” wrote Norman Hill to the councilman who represents the Northwest Ward.

Great minds. It’s a solid suggestion of which officials are very aware. It’s doable but more complicated that it would seem.