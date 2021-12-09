A lowered Salem Lake may be temporarily unsightly, but improvements are being made.

Now that leaves have nestled safely on the ground, riders, runners and strollers cruising along the 7-ish mile path encircling Salem Lake enjoy a mostly unobstructed view of the water.
Or what’s left of it.
As regular users of the city’s most popular park know, the 365-acre lake has been drawn down to a relative trickle. In places, particularly the eastern end, it resembles a good-sized creek surrounded by gently sloping fields of mud and late blooming weed.
Toward the dam, torn down and rebuilt in 2012 to the tune of $12-million, the lake looks something like a swollen farm pond. And stretches of that path, hardened by conspicuous and prolonged lack of rain, had turned — until very recently — into a rutted obstacle course more than capable of rattling molars and turning the ankles of the unsuspecting and unobservant.
But all those things are by design and soon to be rectified. It’s all part of seasonal regeneration and maintenance.
Years of upgrades
The most noticeable thing, the water levels, happened over a week’s time a few months back when engineers lowered the lake by 5 to 8 feet.
At the time, on the drawing board, even an 8-foot drop didn’t sound like a lot to be drained from a large lake. “It’s jarring when you first see it,” said a bundle-up cyclist on a recent windy afternoon.
But the disruption will be well worth it once this latest round of work is completed as soon as late winter or early spring.
Workers needed access to the shoreline in order to repair a metal bulkhead — a large retaining wall designed to prevent erosion — that allows for construction and longer-term stability.
(Erosion, for us non-scientists, while naturally occurring, is bad for land near which a gleaming $4 million marina and visitor’s center sits. Very bad.)
“The idea of what is coming is great,” said Bobby Hege, the lakes program supervisor, in September when the drawdown began. “It’s just the pains of getting there that people don’t like. But it will be nice when it’s done.”
Indeed.
Active types of all speeds and sizes can plainly see progress made over the past few weeks. Crews have blocked off the parking lot next to a playground overhauled with voter-approved bond money to start work on a 3,600-square foot open-air picnic shelter that will augment it nicely.
A new rubber safety surface to cushion the blow when pint-sized acrobats inevitably crash and burn at the playground, new lighting, benches and other extras are being added as well.
That’s the sort of thing that happens when voters approve $261.2 million in bonds in 2014 and 2018 to maintain (and expand) facilities and services offered by the city.
While a lion’s share went toward “essential” services such as public safety (police and fire) and roads, recreation and parks — quality of life issues — fared well with $62 million for dozens of projects including the creation of Quarry Park and Salem Lake.
“There are thousands of visitors a week at Salem Lake on a regular basis,” wrote William Royston, the director of the Recreation and Parks Department in an e-mail. “It’s probably the most visited location we have in the city.”
Fixing hazards and hidden danger
While patience is required from year-round users — you know who you are — other elements of the work amount to the annual maintenance required in such a large, sprawling park.
Most notably would be the hard-packed dirt track ringing the lake — an autumn favorite of cyclists and runners alike.
Until the last 10 days or so, a section along the trail’s north side amounted to a soupy obstacle course.
Deep ruts present for months filled with water, and erosion caused by runoff flowing from surrounding woods meant fishtails, sloppy detours and occasional wipeouts for bike riders and hard-core runners.
Over on the southside, the path up (and down) the lone unpaved steep hill about a ½-mile from the playground was crisscrossed by 6-to-8 inch ruts. Fallen leaves hid the true danger from the unsuspecting riders headed downhill faster than they realized.
David Todd, a city resident and frequent park guest, said he stopped there recently to help a cyclist who’d crashed and launched headfirst over his handlebars. “He was pretty shaken up but no broken bones,” said Todd, who recently contacted Council Member Annette Scippio of the East Ward.
The sodden northside stretch was repaired last week with grading equipment. Issues on the southern side are up next.
“Crews typically smooth out large ruts on the trail during the spring and fall unless we’re notified of a very specific area that needs attention,” Royston wrote.
Good to know.
Farther away from Salem Lake proper, on the stretch of Salem Creek Greenway that connects behind Reynolds Park to Quarry Park and points west, another obstinate problem lurks.
A concrete bridge across the creek is perpetually underwater and occasionally dangerous. In an effort to keep feet dry, someone keeps building makeshift stepping stone bridges.
“I do not know who, or why but please stop placing rocks and concrete blocks in the creek crossing on the Salem Creek Greenway,” wrote Sharon Nelson in a Facebook group posting for those Greenway users. “This not only disrupts the aquatic habitats in the creek but also creates potentially dangerous crossing issues for cyclists.”
Such as the young mother pulling a kiddie trailer observed recently attempting a crossing of a creek that resembled rapids.
“I was afraid the woman would crash in the water and the child would be swept away,” Todd wrote to Scippio. “Can a small bridge be constructed over the water to allow walkers and cyclists to pass through this section of the greenway without getting wet or, worse, being swept away when the water is deep and flowing rapidly?”
Another trail user floated the same solution via Facebook in a recent direct appeal to a member of Council.
“Jeff MacIntosh, any clue if a bridge would be possible?” wrote Norman Hill to the councilman who represents the Northwest Ward.
Great minds. It’s a solid suggestion of which officials are very aware. It’s doable but more complicated that it would seem.
Officials, Royston wrote, are looking at creating an “alternate route for that portion of the greenway that stays under water. … It’s not going to be an easy fix but we are working on it.”
MacIntosh, as plugged in as any elected official, answered Hill straight away — and very directly.
“Anything is possible if you throw enough money at it!” he wrote.
If it keeps a kid from drowning or a senior citizen out of traction, it may be worth it.
