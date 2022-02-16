 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A major show is coming to Winston-Salem, promoters say. But we won't find out who it is until Friday.
Promoters are promising an event of historical proportions for Wake Forest University's Truist Field football stadium.

Promoters are promising an event of historical proportions for Wake Forest University’s Truist Field football stadium.

The official announcement is expected Friday at 9 a.m. from AEG Presents, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Wake Forest University.

While there’s no formal word on what kind of act is in the works – or when – AEG Presents is one of the nation’s largest live music companies and has handled tours for artists as big as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Carrie Underwood and The Rolling Stones.

To be clear: None of those performers are promised for the show at Truist Field.

But the football stadium has been the venue for some recognizable names in recent years.

Truist Field, formerly BB&T Field, played host to the Guns N’ Roses Not in This Lifetime tour in August 2017 and followed up in October 2018 with Billy Joel.

