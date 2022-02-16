A major show is coming to Winston-Salem, promoters say. But we won't find out who it is until Friday.

Promoters are promising an event of historical proportions for Wake Forest University’s Truist Field football stadium.
The official announcement is expected Friday at 9 a.m. from AEG Presents, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Wake Forest University.
While there’s no formal word on what kind of act is in the works – or when – AEG Presents is one of the nation’s largest live music companies and has handled tours for artists as big as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Carrie Underwood and The Rolling Stones.
Amber Dawn Martin pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 13-month-old son. A Forsyth County prosecutor said she and the boy's father, who later died from a drug overdose, partied for hours in a motel room and snorted heroin. At some point, the child injested a toxic amount of fentanyl and died, the prosecutor said. The child died on April 30, 2020.
Former Rural Hall Town Manager Megan Garner has filed a motion, alleging that she negotiated a nearly $150,000 severance package that she was never paid to escape sex-based discrimination and personal attacks that undermined her ability to perform her duties. The town of Rural Hall has sued her, alleging that she and others violated town protocols and state law to approve the severance package. The lawsuit was amended to include allegations that Garner violated the town's code of ethics by having an affair with the now-former fire chief Andy Marshall.