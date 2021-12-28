A man is injured in a farm tractor incident in the Belews Creek community in northern Forsyth County

A man sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday in an incident involving a farm tractor in the Belews Creek community, authorities said.
He was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Center for treatment, said Daren Ziglar, the director of Forsyth County Emergency Services.
The incident happened at 1:41 p.m. in the 7700 block of Tucker Road, Ziglar said.
Ziglar declined to identify the victim or elaborate on what kind of incident injured him.
John Hinton
