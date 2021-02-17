A million power outages possible in the Carolinas. Schools cancel classes in Forsyth as forecasters call for half-inch of ice.

"I would not even travel," said Keith Huff, the city's director of field operations. "I would tell them to stay off the roads if at all possible."

The forecast calls for rain, freezing rain and possibly sleet before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet, is expected to fall for much of the day, with a low of 29.

After easing during the late morning on Thursday, the precipitation is expected to re-intensify Thursday evening, with freezing rain continuing until perhaps 2 a.m. Friday, followed by a mix of rain and freezing rain.

During the day, wind chill values are expected to dip to 19 degrees, with a northeast wind bringing gusts of up to 20 miles per hour.

National Weather Service projections show total ice accumulations of almost 4/10ths of an inch as far south as Lexington and Asheboro, with more than a half inch of ice possible in parts of Guilford and Forsyth.

National Weather Service forecasters said parts of Davie County also could be socked with close to a half inch of ice from the storm, with similar amounts in Yadkin and greater amounts - along with a half-inch or so of snow - possible in Wilkes County.