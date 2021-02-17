A million power outages possible in the Carolinas. Schools cancel classes in Forsyth as forecasters call for half-inch of ice.

A powerful winter storm moving in Wednesday night and Thursday morning could smack Forsyth County and nearby areas with a half-inch of ice.
John Rhyne, maintenance engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said Wednesday that a half-inch of ice is almost unheard of in the Triad.
“A quarter inch is a bad ice storm,” he said. “A half inch is going to be a very bad ice storm.”
Rhyne was hopeful that the bright sun shining across the Piedmont on Wednesday would generate enough heat to keep the ice at bay as long as possible.
“Ice storms are not good,” he said. “You can’t plow it off the road, and it takes a lot of salt to melt it.”
Rhyne said crews will be applying salt to highways as normal, but will also have chain saws and backhoes to remove downed trees from highways.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools canceled all classes and activities Thursday because of the storm.
Forsyth County government offices will be closed until noon so that staff can assess conditions. If further closings or delays are needed, an announcement will be made by 9 a.m., officials said.
Latest forecast
With power outages and downed trees expected in its wake, the storm is expected to keep daytime temperatures in Forsyth below 32 degrees all day on Thursday, as freezing rain continues to fall.
"I would not even travel," said Keith Huff, the city's director of field operations. "I would tell them to stay off the roads if at all possible."
The forecast calls for rain, freezing rain and possibly sleet before 4 a.m. Thursday.
Freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet, is expected to fall for much of the day, with a low of 29.
After easing during the late morning on Thursday, the precipitation is expected to re-intensify Thursday evening, with freezing rain continuing until perhaps 2 a.m. Friday, followed by a mix of rain and freezing rain.
During the day, wind chill values are expected to dip to 19 degrees, with a northeast wind bringing gusts of up to 20 miles per hour.
National Weather Service projections show total ice accumulations of almost 4/10ths of an inch as far south as Lexington and Asheboro, with more than a half inch of ice possible in parts of Guilford and Forsyth.
National Weather Service forecasters said parts of Davie County also could be socked with close to a half inch of ice from the storm, with similar amounts in Yadkin and greater amounts - along with a half-inch or so of snow - possible in Wilkes County.
Thursday's high in Forsyth is predicted to reach only 31 degrees, staying at about that level during the night. Freezing rain may still be in the picture until 7 a.m. Friday, although temperatures are expected to reach a high of 43 with partly sunny skies later in the day.
Road crews getting ready
In advance of the storm, state and local transportation crews are busy prepping roads and highways.
"We will run three 12-hour shifts starting at 10 p.m. (Wednesday)," Huff said. "We will have crews in every section of the city. We are putting brine spreaders on all our trucks. We look at bridges, steep slopes and overpasses and treat those first and treat them heavy."
Huff said that when trees fall, people can call CityLink at 311 to have a crew come out, but he cautioned that, if power lines are involved, the city can do nothing until electricity crews have handled the problem.
"Even last weekend, we had over 80 calls for trees down," Huff said.
Possible power outages for days
Duke Energy projected that the approaching winter storm could cause nearly one million power outages across North Carolina and South Carolina, with some outages lasting for days.
The power company said thousands of workers are mobilizing to tackle the expected downfall of trees and power lines caused by heavy icing.
But Duke Energy also warned that people should prepare themselves to weather a multi-day power outage, thanks to the amount of time it could take to get everyone reconnected after the storm passes.
To be ready, Duke Energy is suggesting that people charge their cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of the storm, and even consider buying portable chargers to power up their devices. That way, people can keep track of the forecasts and any emergency information that officials are sharing.
People should have on hand or create an emergency supply kit with what they would need for up to two weeks, including water, non-perishable food, blankets and other items, including toiletries.
And stay away from power lines, electric company officials said. Any lines that are down or sagging should be considered energized, as should trees the lines are touching.
Hazardous weather across the South
The National Weather Service said more than 100 million Americans are under winter storm warnings, storm watches or weather advisories from a storm expected to bring heavy snow to some places and treacherous ice accumulations to others.
Forecasters said “crippling” totals of over a half-inch of ice are possible in a region stretching from eastern Texas to the Virginia Piedmont, with localized amounts of three-quarters of an inch.
“In the areas that contend with these devastating ice accumulations, residents can expect dangerous travel conditions, numerous power outages and extensive tree damage,” National Weather Service forecasters said.
Moderate to heavy snow will start blanketing the mid-Atlantic states on Thursday, with some locations switching over to sleet or freezing rain.
The heaviest snow is predicted for the mountains of Virginia and West Virginia, where as much as a foot is possible.
