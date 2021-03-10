 Skip to main content
A missing Davidson County girl was found last week in Jacksonville, Fla.

A Davidson County girl reported missing on Friday has been found safe in Jacksonville, Fla., authorities say.

Ashlan Kaye Early, 12, had gone for a walk in the Shamrock Drive area around 5:30 p.m. and didn't returned home by 7:30 p.m., the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies obtained several personal digital devices that Ashlan uses, the sheriff's office said. Over the next 20 hours, investigators downloaded images from those devices and learned that Ashlan had traveled to Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville police then found Ashlan in that city Sunday along with a missing Jacksonville juvenile, the sheriff's office said.

The State Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and Jacksonville police assisted in the search for Ashlan, the sheriff's office said.

