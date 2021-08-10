A moped driver who was seriously injured in Aug. 2 traffic crash has died

A Walkertown teenager who was critically injured in a Aug. 2 traffic crash in Winston-Salem died Tuesday, authorities said.

Ryan Michael Smith, 18, of Walkertown died at a local hospital from the injuries suffered in the crash, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers responded at 9:28 p.m. to a crash involving a moped and a service truck at the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Third Street, police said.

Smith was driving his moped south on Woodland Avenue when the moped failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the side of a service truck, police said. At that time, Stephen Lee McCoy, 43, of King was driving the truck west on Third Street.

Smith was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said last week. Smith's relatives have been notified of his death.

Smith's death is the city's 19th traffic fatality this year, as compared with 14 during the same period in 2020, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in this case.