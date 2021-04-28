 Skip to main content
A motorcyclist is injured in a traffic crash with a vehicle in Winston-Salem
A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday in a traffic crash with a vehicle in the Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The incident happened at 5:25 p.m. near the intersection of Reynolds Park Road and Butler Street, Winston-Salem police said. A motorcycle and a passenger vehicle were involved in a crash.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in the crash, and he was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Police didn't identify the motorcycle driver.

The vehicle's driver wasn't injured, police said.

