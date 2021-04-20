A nervous wait in the Chauvin case a possible preview of what's to come in Winston-Salem

America, at least those of us with a pulse and a functioning sense of right and wrong, passed a very nervous 90 minutes Tuesday afternoon.
Did you feel it?
Word that a verdict had been reached in state of Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin rocketed around the world at the literal speed of light shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Conventional wisdom, for whatever it’s worth, has it that a fast verdict — the jury wrapped up its deliberations in about 10 hours — is good for the prosecution. No indecision, no arguments, no mistrials.
But the jury in state of California v. O.J. Simpson, a trial that took months to conduct, came back in four hours: Not guilty.
And the jury in the 1992 trial of the four Los Angeles police officers charged with assault for the savage beating of Rodney King, came back with same decision: Not guilty
So when word passed Tuesday that a verdict had been reached in Chauvin murder trial, nervous worry took over. Ninety minutes seemed an eternity.
A verdict? Already?
Sense of relief
At 5:05 p.m. Judge Peter Cahill of Hennepin County unsealed the envelope that, had it gone wrong, might well have unleashed a fury similar to that experienced in Los Angeles all those years ago.
This time, though, a very different result was reached.
Second-degree murder. Guilty.
Third-degree murder. Guilty
Second-degree manslaughter. Guilty.
That smirk we all saw on Derek Chauvin’s face in those 9 minutes, 29 seconds that he kneeled on George Floyd’s neck was gone Tuesday — hubris stripped from him in much the same way he was stripped of his badge after he killed Floyd.
It was hard to see behind that paper COVID mask, but could Chauvin possibly have been surprised? Did he feel shame? An ounce of remorse?
Or did he somehow feel he was the victim? Was he angry at a 17-year-old girl who had the good sense to use a smartphone to preserve evidence of a crime?
Only he knows. But whatever he felt, Chauvin will process it in a jail cell while he awaits sentencing.
As for the rest of us, those who turned out last June to protest and those who stayed indoors, what did you feel?
Relief for openers. Relief that the system, in this one instance, worked to provide justice for Floyd’s family.
And if we’re honest, we felt relief that another injustice, had the unthinkable happened, would unleash unrest fueled by frustration, disappointment and anger.
Anyone who watched that video — or any part of this trial — surely exhaled when a nervous 90-minute wait ended in the only way imaginable: Guilty on all three counts.
Work remains
After the relief — and perhaps a celebration — comes the hard part.
This was only one case, one trial and one verdict. There will be more in cities and towns across the nation.
We’ll have one ourselves here in Winston-Salem in the not-too-distant future. Five Forsyth County detention officers — ex-jailers actually - and a nurse face their own moments of reckoning when they stand in a courtroom charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the December 2019 death of John Neville.
Whether those cases end with plea deals or a jury verdict remains to be seen. But they’re coming and they’re unavoidable.
There are gruesome similarities between the deaths of George Floyd and John Neville.
The last moments of their lives were captured on video; there’s always video. And in between their dying breaths, both uttered an infamous phrase
I can’t breathe
Neville died from a brain injury, said District Attorney Jim O’Neill last July, “due to positional, compressional asphyxia during prone restraint.”
Sound familiar?
More nervous minutes are coming here in Winston-Salem and in other American cities.
Justice was done Tuesday in Minnesota. But there will be more. There are always more.
