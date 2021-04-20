A nervous wait in the Chauvin case a possible preview of what's to come in Winston-Salem

This time, though, a very different result was reached.

Second-degree murder. Guilty.

Third-degree murder. Guilty

Second-degree manslaughter. Guilty.

That smirk we all saw on Derek Chauvin’s face in those 9 minutes, 29 seconds that he kneeled on George Floyd’s neck was gone Tuesday — hubris stripped from him in much the same way he was stripped of his badge after he killed Floyd.

It was hard to see behind that paper COVID mask, but could Chauvin possibly have been surprised? Did he feel shame? An ounce of remorse?

Or did he somehow feel he was the victim? Was he angry at a 17-year-old girl who had the good sense to use a smartphone to preserve evidence of a crime?

Only he knows. But whatever he felt, Chauvin will process it in a jail cell while he awaits sentencing.

As for the rest of us, those who turned out last June to protest and those who stayed indoors, what did you feel?

Relief for openers. Relief that the system, in this one instance, worked to provide justice for Floyd’s family.