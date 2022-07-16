A new resource for people in crisis: 9-8-8 lets you talk, text or chat online with mental health counselors

The 9-8-8 phone link to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline became available Saturday to North Carolinians.

The three-digit number provides a faster way for people experiencing a behavioral health crisis to get help from the lifeline. Previously, assistance was available at 800-273-TALK (8255) or www.988lifeline.org.

People in crisis can talk, chat or text with trained call center staff around the clock. Staff can provide crisis counseling, along with information on local community resources and referrals.

“Our goal is to make 9-8-8 a household word that North Carolinians know they can access from wherever they are to get the help they need,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

“This resource will literally save lives.”

Since 2012, the state Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with REAL Crisis Intervention Inc. in Greenville to operate the NC Suicide Prevention Lifeline call center.

In addition to providing trained crisis counseling, the call center connects callers to help in their local community based on the caller’s specific needs. As the number changes to 9-8-8, the call center is adding 24/7 chat and text response.

DHHS said the N.C. call center is one of the most responsive in the country.

In May, 98% of calls were answered in less than seven seconds — the second-best rate among the 50 states.

The new 9-8-8 number is expected to bring up to 30% more calls per year “because it is easier to remember and access,” DHHS said.

The call center is adding staff to make sure it is ready to handle the additional volume.

The 2022-23 state budget contains $1.3 million in recurring funds to support the call center. The budget bill was developed by Republican leadership and signed into law Monday by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

In April, a $3.3 million federal grant for the 9-8-8 line was awarded to the N.C. Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services.

Grant funds will be used to ensure the call center is staffed with trained counselors to meet the increased demand. Callers will have access to trained crisis counselors and will receive follow-up services as needed.

The grant runs through April 29, 2024.