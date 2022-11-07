A new section of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway has opened.

A seven-mile stretch of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway opened Monday with a ribbon- cutting and Forsyth County Commissioner Richard Linville making the first official drive on the road in his pickup truck.

The 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting wrapped up by noon and many of the people attending the opening event made their way out onto the newest section of beltway, connecting University Parkway and New Walkertown Road.

The full opening of the new section was apparently premature, though, as it became apparent that northbound lanes remained closed from New Walkertown Road. Shortly afterward, workers again blocked off southbound access to the new beltway segment.

It wasn’t until 3 p.m. when the new freeway section was completely open, according to Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County. Ivey said a little pavement striping had to be finished on the northbound side, and there was some confusion communicating with a contractor on the southbound side. But none of the problems was serious.

In fact, the highway was completely open in time to provide some relief to U.S. 52, which was clogged for hours in both directions on the north side of Winston-Salem Monday afternoon, because of a wreck. Both northbound lanes of U.S. 52 and one lane southbound were closed.

Ivey said road officials noticed a lot more northbound traffic than they expected for the opening day of the beltway Monday afternoon, and attributed it to drivers finding a way to avoid the wreck.

City and county leaders, Rep. Kathy Manning and a host of state representatives, city and town leaders and transportation officials were all on hand for an 11 a.m. ribbon cutting.

The officials hailed the opening of the newest and longest beltway segment as one that promises to bring many benefits.

“Today it is a great day for Winston-Salem and for Forsyth County as we open up this stretch of the highway,” Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said. “It will do a lot of things, not only for transportation … but will open many opportunities for economic development along this route, as we continue to grow our economy and the economy of this county.”

Don Martin, the vice chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, called attention to the impending opening of the next section of the beltway, the interchange between the segment that has just opened and U.S. 52 on the north side of Winston-Salem.

“Those of you who, like me, travel U.S. 52 regularly, the amount of traffic driving into Winston-Salem will be greatly reduced once the (link) is completed,” Martin said.

Manning called the new highway a “game-changer” for the area.

When the U.S. 52 interchange opens, it will smooth traffic flows between Virginia and points south and east of Winston-Salem. Eventually the eastern beltway section will be designated Interstate 74, but for now it bears the N.C. 74 sign.

To the north of Winston-Salem, U.S. 52 will eventually be upgraded to interstate highway standards to connect to the section of I-74 linking to I-77 near Mount Airy. On the southeast side of Winston-Salem, a beltway section under construction will open in 2026 and run between Salem Parkway and I-74. When that happens, I-74 signs will go up all along the eastern leg of the beltway.

Until the U.S. 52 interchange is finished, northbound drivers must turn left or right onto University Parkway to get to U.S. 52. In fact, Ivey said the traffic relief he expects the road to provide for U.S. 52 won’t fully come into play until the U.S. 52 interchange is done.

As people started gathering for the ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. on Monday, Linville moved his pickup truck from further back to a spot where he could be sure to be the first one to drive down the new road.

Linville said that in part he planned that in recognition of “those people who had to move out of the way,” a reference to the folks who had their lands bought out by state transportation officials, through a process that proved contentious until legal controversies were settled.

“It is going to be an asset for the community and people traveling through,” Linville said.

Linville got his wish to be the first official traveler on the new road, although it turned out that the drivers of two cars, people who were not part of the opening ceremony, were able to get onto the southbound lanes from University Parkway and start traveling before the official opening.

Flatiron Constructors Inc. and Blythe Development Co. combined forces to design and build the seven-mile segment that opened one day before Election Day.

When announced, the project was described as involving the construction of 10 bridges and nine culverts, and the reworking of 4.5 million cubic yards of earth — enough, officials said, to fill the Empire State Building more than three times.

The first stretch of the beltway opened in the summer of 2020 after six years of construction at a cost of $165 million. Built by Dragados USA Inc., the three-mile segment was originally scheduled to open in 2018, but ran into multiple delays that highway officials ascribed to multiple factors, including bad weather, delays in getting work done on utilities and additions to the work scope.

The first segment linked only Salem Parkway and Reidsville Road, but a 1.5-mile extension to the north that opened in December of 2020 brought the beltway as far north as U.S. 311, also known as New Walkertown Road.