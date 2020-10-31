A pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Lexington, authorities say

A pedestrian died Friday night in Lexington after he was struck by a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, authorities said Saturday.
The incident happened shortly before 6:20 p.m. when Manuel Servin-Alva of Lexington stepped on the road from the Best Food Mart, Lexington police said. Servin-Alva was then struck by a 2005 Acura traveling west on King Boulevard, police said.
Officers and emergency-medical technicians treated Servin-Alva, who sustained life-threatening injuries, police said. Servin-Alva died at the scene.
Joseph White of Lexington was driving the vehicle that struck Servin-Alva, police said.
Officers are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
