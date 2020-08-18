A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on Glenn Avenue, authorities said.
The incident happened at 8:54 a.m. when David Kendall Clark, 77, of Glenn Avenue was walking north across the 100 block of Glenn Avenue, Winston-Salem police said.
A vehicle driven by William Cundiff, 80, of Thurmond Street was traveling east on Glenn Avenue, police said. For unknown reasons, Cundiff's vehicle struck Clark, police said.
Officers found Clark lying in the road in front of Cundiff's vehicle, police said.
Officers, emergency-medical technicians and city firefighters treated Clark, but he died at the scene from his injuries sustained in the crash, police said.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.
The 100 block of Glenn Avenue remained closed Tuesday afternoon for investigative purposes, police said.
Clark's death is the city's 17th traffic fatality this year, as compared to 11 traffic fatalities during this same time in 2019, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
