A pedestrian is injured when a vehicle hits her on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem

A pedestrian was injured Thursday night when she was struck by a vehicle in the 5000 block of Country Club Road in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. when Lilly Sodoski, 22, was crossing the street, Winston-Salem police said. A 2004 Lexus ES330 driven by Brian Richardson, 33, hit Sodoski in the road's westbound lane, Winston-Salem police said.

Sodoski was taken to a local hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

