A pedestrian is injured when he is struck by a vehicle in the 3600 block of Reynolda Road
A pedestrian is injured when he is struck by a vehicle in the 3600 block of Reynolda Road

A pedestrian was injured Wednesday when he was struck by a car in the 3600 block of Reynolda Road, authorities said.

The incident happened at 11:07 a.m. when a BMW passenger car hit a 75-year-old man on Reynolda Road, police Lt. John Morris said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical, but stable condition Wednesday, Morris said.

Police didn't identify the victim.

The car's driver cooperated with officers at the scene, Morris said.

No charges had been filed in the case Wednesday.

