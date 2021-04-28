A pedestrian is injured when he is struck by a vehicle in the 3600 block of Reynolda Road

A pedestrian was injured Wednesday when he was struck by a car in the 3600 block of Reynolda Road, authorities said.
The incident happened at 11:07 a.m. when a BMW passenger car hit a 75-year-old man on Reynolda Road, police Lt. John Morris said.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical, but stable condition Wednesday, Morris said.
Police didn't identify the victim.
The car's driver cooperated with officers at the scene, Morris said.
No charges had been filed in the case Wednesday.
336-727-7299
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today