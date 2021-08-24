A pedestrian is killed when an Amtrak train strikes her as she attempted to cross the tracks in Thomasville

A woman was killed Monday when an Amtrak passenger train struck her as she attempted to cross the railroad tracks in Thomasville, authorities said Tuesday.

Thomasville police are working to identify the victim and notify her next of kin about her death, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 8:10 p.m. when the woman was attempting to cross the southbound tracks near the 300 block of West Main Street, police said.

Amtrak train 98 was traveling north to Raleigh from Charlotte at that time, police said. The woman crossed in front of the train, and the train was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting her, police said.

The train, which was traveling at 79 mph, had 28 passengers and three crew members on it, police said. No injuries were reported among the passengers and crew members.

Thomasville police and emergency medical technicians responded to the scene, police said.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

