A pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Winston-Salem
A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday morning after being struck by a car in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 3:40 a.m. A 2019 Honda Civic was traveling south on Ebert Road when the car hit a pedestrian, Winston-Salem police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

Colin Wayne Walser was driving the car, police said. No charges have been filed.

Police withheld the pedestrian's identity because they need to contact that person's relatives about the incident.

The 1800 block of Ebert Road was closed for about three hours, but it has reopened, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymous tips, photos and videos can be provided to the police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

