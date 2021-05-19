A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle last month in Winston-Salem has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Jimmie Warren Poindexter, 75, of High Point Road in Winston-Salem, died Monday at a local hospital, Winston-Salem police said. An autopsy showed that Poindexter died from the injuries he suffered in the crash, police said.

On April 28, officers responded to the 5300 block of Reynolda Road about a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, police said. When officers arrived, they found Poindexter lying in the road with injuries, as well as seeing the vehicle that struck him.

Investigators learned that 2004 BMW was traveling northwest on Reynolda Road shortly before 11:10 a.m. when Poindexter, for unknown reasons, stepped from behind a flatbed truck into the vehicle's lane of travel, police said.

Justin Lenard Fulton, 20, of Old Vineyard Court in Winston-Salem was driving the vehicle, police said. No charges have been filed.

Poindexter was not using the crosswalk at the time, and he didn't have the right-of-way cross at that location of Reynolda Road, police said.

Poindexter was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.