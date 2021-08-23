A/perture begins fully vaccinated or negative COVID-19 test customer policy Friday

The downtown Winston-Salem a/perture cinema has become the latest entertainment venue to require — beginning Friday — that customers be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The attendance restrictions apply to individuals ages 12 and older. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test must be within 48 hours of the date and showtime.

The art-house cinema already required staff and volunteers to be fully vaccinated, and masking since Aug. 4 when not actively drinking and eating.

"This is the policy of a/perture for the foreseeable future for all films and events held inside the cinema," the business said. "Outdoor events via a/mobile are not included in this policy.

"We believe this policy will help keep our film-loving community safe, our staff protected and our doors open in this challenging time."

Customers are required to show a vaccination card, either a paper copy or a digital version, as long as it matches a photo identification.

The second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, must have been administered at least 14 days prior to the date and showtime of the movie that the customer wants to attend.