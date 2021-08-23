A/perture begins fully vaccinated or negative COVID-19 test customer policy Friday

The downtown Winston-Salem a/perture cinema has become the latest entertainment venue to require — beginning Friday — that customers be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
The attendance restrictions apply to individuals ages 12 and older. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test must be within 48 hours of the date and showtime.
The art-house cinema already required staff and volunteers to be fully vaccinated, and masking since Aug. 4 when not actively drinking and eating.
"This is the policy of a/perture for the foreseeable future for all films and events held inside the cinema," the business said. "Outdoor events via a/mobile are not included in this policy.
"We believe this policy will help keep our film-loving community safe, our staff protected and our doors open in this challenging time."
Customers are required to show a vaccination card, either a paper copy or a digital version, as long as it matches a photo identification.
The second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, must have been administered at least 14 days prior to the date and showtime of the movie that the customer wants to attend.
The negative COVID-19 test must have been administered at an official testing facility.
Merlefest
A/perture joins several other regional entertainment venues in requiring customers and patrons to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
On Thursday, MerleFest has become the latest — and potentially most influential — entertainment event to amend its attendance policy related to the surge in key COVID-19 metrics.
The 21st annual festival at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro is set for Sept. 16-19.
Festival organizers announced the entry policy now includes proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of a scheduled event.
Ted Hagaman, MerleFest’s director, said the changes are in response to the statewide surge in the delta variant, as well as a willingness to adhere to the “recommendations of high-ranking public health officials and performing artists.”
“It’s clear that the smartest and safest change we can make it to require vaccinations or proof of a negative test,” Hagaman said. “With the festival being less than five weeks away, we wanted to give music fans an early heads-up on the protocol changes.”
Festival organizers posted a four-page vaccination policy that states ticket holders can present their vaccination card, or a photo/cellphone copy that “must show the full card and be legible.”
Other venues
Customers and employees of The Ramkat & Gas Hill Drinking Room will be required — beginning Friday — to show proof of full vaccination or a current negative COVID-19 lab test to attend or work events.
The downtown Winston-Salem venue cited on its Facebook page the community surge of the delta variant for prompting the vaccination policy.
“Masks will be required for entry to both The Ramkat & Gas Hill Drinking Room,” Ramkat said in its post. “All employees will be required to wear a mask while working.”
The live music venue at 170 W. Ninth St. features 11,670 square feet with a capacity for 1,000. It is serviced by three bars.
The policy requires a negative PCR lab test result 48 hours prior to the scheduled event, along with a matching photo identification. Ramkat officials said at-home rapid tests will not be accepted.
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County announced a similar policy Thursday for patrons at its venues: either proof of full vaccination or a negative test 48 hours prior to an event. Those changes go into effect Aug. 30.
The Arts Council said its updated attendance policy covers performances and special events at campus venues, including Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, Reynolds Place Theatre, Mountcastle Theatre, and galleries, and the Hanesbrands Theatre.
The council is requiring all staff and volunteers, as well as performers and production team members, to be fully vaccinated.
The Sawtooth School for Visual Art will maintain its own set of policies for students, staff and visitors.
Live Nation Entertainment is requiring those attending concerts to show proof of vaccination or a very recent negative COVID-19 test beginning Oct. 4. It is making the same requirements of employees, performers and crew members.
The global media group has concerts planned in North Carolina, including the Greensboro Coliseum complex, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and White Oak Amphitheater in Greensboro.
