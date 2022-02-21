A Revolutionary War veteran with a front-row seat to history lies near Elkin

ELKIN — For 50 years over the first half of the 20th century, a dam on privately owned land at Carter Falls on Big Elkin Creek generated power for nearby mills.
These days, the 60-foot falls — and several soothing eddy pools at its foot — lie within a new state park. A 1-mile trail looping through the hardwood forest attracts day hikers, canoodling couples and, on occasion, high-schoolers with wigs, costumes, toy swords and expensive cameras planning to engage in “larp-ing” — live action role playing.
A few hundred feet away, up a gentle rise on private land on the other side of the creek, sits a modest graveyard that contains a piece of history nearly lost to time — the final resting place of one William Harris, one of General George Washington’s bodyguards during the Revolutionary War.
“There were three (gravestones) here when we bought the farm,” said property owner Brandon Osteen. “Two were in a pile and another was tossed under a rotten crab apple tree.”
The inscription on one, a smooth white stone that had broken in two pieces, caught his attention — and fired his imagination.
Wm Harris, 10th VA Mil, Rev War
“It felt like Indiana Jones when I saw it,” Osteen said.
‘Front row seat to history’
Uncovering such a footnote to history involves a few detours and dead ends, resolved in the end by people determined to know from whence they came.
And what better time to recall it than George Washington’s birthday?
How a farmer from Virginia, who was assigned to a militia unit charged with guarding the person (and property) of George Washington, came to rest on an open hillside in rural North Carolina is a story that was unearthed one piece at a time.
A few locals, including at least one descendant, knew about William Harris. They’d shared the information from time to time with other interested parties, history buffs and genealogists mostly.
One, 66-year-old Stephen Harris, dug in deep and helped locate documents and manuscripts that breathed life into the story. He’s written a biography of William Harris and posts about his life online.
“I read (a local history) book in the 8th grade,” said Stephen Harris, who married a direct descendant of William Harris. “But I forgot about it until I read it again in my 20s.”
The big break in locating the gravesite came in 2015 when a realtor (with a keen interest in history) found the headstone while in the process of listing for sale the farm Osteen would soon purchase.
“It was right there across from (Carter Falls),” Stephen Harris said. “I looked for it for 25 years and traversed (the creek) many times, but I had no idea it was right there about a mile from my house.”
It was, to put it mildly, an exciting thing to finally lay eyes on after such a long time.
“It’s one thing to read words about history off a page,” Harris wrote for the Yadkin Valley Magazine. “It’s quite another to touch history, to breathe the air surrounding it, to stand where my forebears once stood at a solemn moment on perhaps a gray and cold December, at ol’ William’s burial, and try and feel what they felt, try and learn what they knew.”
William Harris’ will, along with records recorded by the U.S. government in deciding whether to award military pensions and a 1904 book called the “Commander In Chief’s Guard Book” filled in some blanks. One of William Harris’ grandsons provided more information to the author.
For our purposes, an abbreviated version reads this way:
William Harris was born in 1751 in Culpeper County, Virginia, not too far from where Washington lived. He joined the 10th VA Militia in 1777 and was chosen to serve in an elite unit known as the “Commander in Chief’s Guard,” which safeguarded Washington.
He served for three years and was present during several notable moments, including the battles of Brandywine and Monmouth, the march into Boston and the eventual British surrender at Yorktown.
“He had a front row seat for so many historic things during the Revolution,” Stephen Harris said.
The Guard, historians note, can be considered a forerunner to the U.S. Secret Service. According to Bruce Chadwick, a professor at Rutgers University who wrote the book “The First American Army,” Washington’s personal guards saw him “during happy times, following victory in battle … and the flashes of anger that the general kept hidden from the army and the public, especially at Valley Forge.”
At war’s end, like most other American veterans, William Harris wanted nothing more than to settle down and live a peaceful life.
Supporting documentation
Harris eventually found that (and more) after he married into the Fields family from Wilkes County.
They settled near Stone Mountain, Stephen Harris wrote, and bought the land now owned by Osteen near Big Elkin Creek. They cleared the property, farmed it and put down roots by raising a family.
His story was recorded for posterity after he applied at the ripe old age of 67 for a federal pension afforded to veterans of the Revolutionary War.
Unlike the fanatical record-keeping machine it would later become, the fledgling U.S. military kept scant paperwork on its former soldiers.
“In order for him to collect his veterans’ pension, he needed oral testimony about his service,” Osteen said. “It’s not like now where I can pull out my DD-214 (discharge).”
William Harris lived to be 96 (or 97, his exact date of birth being unknown) and died Dec. 18, 1848.
Most likely, the white headstone over his grave was put in place after the Civil War by relatives interested in honoring his service. It does bear more than a passing resemblance to similar veterans’ headstones seen in military cemeteries.
The gravesite eventually fell into disrepair, as evidenced by the fact William Harris’ stone cracked in two and wound up under rotting trees and brush.
The other headstones, Osteen thinks, probably marked the graves of descendant children who died long after William Harris. Life-saving vaccines against such known child killers as measles and smallpox were decades away from being developed.
After Osteen purchased the farm, local history buffs, aided by Scout troops, cleaned it and restored it as best they could. A flag pole flying the Stars and Stripes and the original “Don’t Tread on Me” add a touch of dignity.
Additional plans to preserve and protect the area include Osteen granting an easement to the volunteer Elkin Valley Trail Association to extend the existing path from Carter Falls to his farm so that others can see and touch a sliver of history for themselves.
“It had been forgotten for so long,” Stephen Harris said. “It’s gratifying to help see that William Harris’ story is remembered. And to have it be such an interesting part of the trail.”
As one who lives just a scant few hundred yards away, Osteen has another perspective.
“I like to sit on the back porch, listen to the river run and think about William Harris sometimes,” Osteen said. “We complain about the stupidest things these days. There wasn’t a tree left on this property by 1900. Everything in his time was built by hand.
“Those people were tough and hard-working people who fought for everything they had. They’re worth remembering, especially when we bicker about things on the Internet.”
