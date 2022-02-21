A Revolutionary War veteran with a front-row seat to history lies near Elkin

“It was right there across from (Carter Falls),” Stephen Harris said. “I looked for it for 25 years and traversed (the creek) many times, but I had no idea it was right there about a mile from my house.”

It was, to put it mildly, an exciting thing to finally lay eyes on after such a long time.

“It’s one thing to read words about history off a page,” Harris wrote for the Yadkin Valley Magazine. “It’s quite another to touch history, to breathe the air surrounding it, to stand where my forebears once stood at a solemn moment on perhaps a gray and cold December, at ol’ William’s burial, and try and feel what they felt, try and learn what they knew.”

William Harris’ will, along with records recorded by the U.S. government in deciding whether to award military pensions and a 1904 book called the “Commander In Chief’s Guard Book” filled in some blanks. One of William Harris’ grandsons provided more information to the author.

For our purposes, an abbreviated version reads this way: