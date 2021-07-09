 Skip to main content
A Rural Hall woman is critically injured in a traffic crash in Winston-Salem
A Rural Hall woman was critically injured Friday when her vehicle collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Reynolda Road and Coliseum Drive, authorities said.

Kaila Capri, 39, of Bitting Hall Circle was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Winston-Salem police said.

Patricia Stevenson Miller, 70, of Butterfield Drive in Winston-Salem, the driver of the other vehicle, suffered a minor arm injury, police said. Miller also was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash happened at 3:24 p.m. when Capri was driving her 2004 Honda Civic west on Coliseum Drive and Miller was driving her 1997 Ford Club Wagon van north on Reynolda Road, police said.

At the time, the traffic lights for the northbound lanes of travel were flashing yellow, and the traffic lights for the westbound traffic were flashing red, police said.

Police didn't indicate in their news release about the crash why the traffic lights were flashing yellow and red.

Capri's vehicle failed to stop for the flashing red light in its direction of travel, entered the intersection and collided with Miller's vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to the Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

