A school bus carrying six students collides with a SUV at the intersection of University Parkway and Stanleyville Manor Avenue in Winston-Salem; no injuries are reported

A Forsyth County school bus carrying six students collided Thursday with a SUV at the intersection of University Parkway and Stanleyville Manor Avenue in northern Winston-Salem, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened about 2:45 p.m. when school bus No. 467 carrying six students from Northwest Middle School collided with a Ford Explorer while the bus was turning left onto Stanleyville Manor Avenue from the southbound turn lane of University Parkway, Winston-Salem police said.

Danielle M. Moses, 31, was driving the school bus, and Amber N. Griffin, 24, was driving the 1992 Ford Explorer, police said.

The bus sideswiped the SUV while making its turn, causing $1,000 in damage to each vehicle, police said. The drivers and the students weren't injured.

Both vehicles were drivable after the crash, police said.

