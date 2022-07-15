 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A section of Lewisville-Clemmons Road is closed tonight for emergency repairs to a water pipe

  • 0

Lewisville-Clemmons Road will be closed Friday night between Southwest School Road and Linwood Drive in Clemmons for emergency repairs to a water pipe, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department said in a news release.

Water service has been shut off in the vicinity, and repairs will begin after all utilities are located, the agency said. An estimated completion time wasn't available Friday night.

Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes, the agency said.

For more information, local residents should contact City Link at citylink@cityofws.org, call 336-727-8000 or use any of the methods on cityofws.org/citylink.

Residents also can subscribe to Alert Center and News Flash for Utilities updates at cityofws.org/notifyme, the agency said

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two London families have epic water balloon battle during heat wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert