A section of Lewisville-Clemmons Road is closed tonight for emergency repairs to a water pipe

Lewisville-Clemmons Road will be closed Friday night between Southwest School Road and Linwood Drive in Clemmons for emergency repairs to a water pipe, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department said in a news release.

Water service has been shut off in the vicinity, and repairs will begin after all utilities are located, the agency said. An estimated completion time wasn't available Friday night.

Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes, the agency said.

For more information, local residents should contact City Link at citylink@cityofws.org, call 336-727-8000 or use any of the methods on cityofws.org/citylink.

Residents also can subscribe to Alert Center and News Flash for Utilities updates at cityofws.org/notifyme, the agency said