 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A section of Stratford Road is closed for water line repairs, authorities say
0 comments
top story

A section of Stratford Road is closed for water line repairs, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}

Stratford Road is closed to traffic between Robinhood Road and Sussex Lane for emergency water-line repairs, authorities said Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A crew with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department is working to repair the water line, the agency said in a statement. The crew is expected to complete its work by midnight Wednesday, if weather permits it.

Detours will be posted, and drivers are encouraged to plan for alternate routes, the department said.

For more information, residents can call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News