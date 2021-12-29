 Skip to main content
A Silver Alert is issued for a missing and endangered Winston-Salem woman
A Silver Alert is issued for a missing and endangered Winston-Salem woman

Heaven Marie Smathers

Smathers

 WSPD

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered Winston-Salem woman, authorities said.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Heaven Marie Smathers, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said Wednesday night in a news release.

Smathers, 22, was last seen at 4419 Canaan Place Drive in the city's northeastern section. Smathers was traveling north toward Lansing Drive.

Smathers is a white woman standing 5 feet 3 inches in height and weighs 135 pounds, the center said. Smathers has dark blonde shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Smathers was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve T-shirt and white pants, the center said.

Anyone with information about the Smathers' whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

