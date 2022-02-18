A Silver Alert is issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered Winston-Salem woman.
Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Melissa Maddy, 43, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said Thursday night.
Maddy was last seen at 2650 Oak Grove Circle in Winston-Salem, the center said.
Maddy is a white woman, standing 5 feet 8 inches in height and weighing 200 pounds, the center said. Maddy has black hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Maddy's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
336-727-7299
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.