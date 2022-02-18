 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Silver Alert is issued for missing Winston-Salem woman
0 Comments

A Silver Alert is issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Melissa Maddy

Maddy

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered Winston-Salem woman.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Melissa Maddy, 43, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said Thursday night.

Maddy was last seen at 2650 Oak Grove Circle in Winston-Salem, the center said.

Maddy is a white woman, standing 5 feet 8 inches in height and weighing 200 pounds, the center said. Maddy has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Maddy's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say it's too early to declare victory over COVID-19

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.
Crime

Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.

Amber Dawn Martin pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 13-month-old son. A Forsyth County prosecutor said she and the boy's father, who later died from a drug overdose, partied for hours in a motel room and snorted heroin. At some point, the child injested a toxic amount of fentanyl and died, the prosecutor said. The child died on April 30, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert