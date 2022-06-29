A small town marks Pride with a lazy day on the river

TODD – Mischief, a baby goat with a rainbow painted along his forehead, scampered about customers and merchandise last week at RiverGirl Fishing Company.

It was a telltale sign that Mischief's owner, Kelly McCoy, has a great sense of fun.

McCoy runs RiverGirl, which rents tubes and boats and leads fishing trips in the funky mountain hamlet of Todd, where the local bakery-mercantile-art gallery sells “Keep Todd Odd” T-shirts.

Inside McCoy’s shop, the former train station for this one-time lumber town between West Jefferson and Boone, dozens of Crocs and flip-flops that she has pulled from the nearby South Fork of the New River dangle from an overhead line.

"Those are the Lost Soles," McCoy said of the footwear collection.

Another corner of the crammed-to-the-gills shop includes a display of more junk pulled from the river – an electric typewriter, a mud-splattered baby doll that looks like something from Stranger Things’ The Upside Down and a vintage head bust of Farrah Fawcett.

So it all makes sense that McCoy and her wife, Renata Dos Santos, wanted to celebrate Pride Month last week with something a little different, something very Todd – a Pride Float.

Not the kind of float usually associated with Pride.

But an actual float, in inner tubes, down the river.

Pride events are typically held in June to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York, a pivotal moment in the gay rights movement.

In 1969, police raided a gay club called the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, sparking a series of protests.

Nearly every major city in the country now has some sort of Pride event — a parade, concert or festival. Winston-Salem’s Pride parade last week attracted thousands and included corporate sponsorship and participation from all sorts of entities from nonprofit organizations to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Though they are now considered mainstream events in larger cities, Pride events in rural areas are much less common, owing to the conservative nature of many small towns.

McCoy has never marked Pride in any sort of significant way. She’s never been to a parade or displayed a rainbow flag. This year, she felt a calling to have some sort of event in Todd, population 2,200. She struggled to articulate why before coming up with the perfect explanation.

“I felt like the world needed more love,” she said as Mischief wiggled in her lap.

With the pandemic forcing the cancellation of many Pride events around the country over the last two years, the timing was right, Dos Santos said.

“People were shut in for a while,” she said. “This is one way to celebrate life, and Pride is all about the celebration of life.”

The inaugural Pride Float down the New brought a small but fun-spirited group.

Carol Jenkins, her wife Carolyn Davis, and their daughter, Ellis, joined a few friends on the river. They jumped in their tubes and yelled “Happy Pride Everybody,” then eased downstream, stopping to take a few turns on a rope swing.

Jenkins chose the Pride Float over going to the Pride parade in Raleigh. She and Davis live in Raleigh but often visit Todd.

“Small things like this are huge,” Jenkins said.

As they drifted, their friend Skye Engstrom pulled out her harmonica and played a melancholy song, the notes wafting down river before dissipating in a peaceful, blue sky.

