'A social justice thread in my preaching.' Winston-Salem native comes home to lead Emmanuel Baptist Church.

When Emmanuel Baptist Church officials called to talk with the Rev. Herbert Miller II in November 2021 about becoming the church's next pastor, Miller was in Flint, Mich., considering a run for mayor.
Miller was the pastor at Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle in Flint and was helping his worshippers and other Flint residents recover from the city's water crisis.
A month earlier, he had been one of three ministers who delivered sermons at an outdoor service at Emmanuel, said John Polite, a church trustee.
Miller and the two others were the finalists in the search for a replacement for the Rev. John Mendez, who retired as the senior pastor two years earlier, Polite said.
Mendez led Emmanuel Baptist for 36 years.
In December, the church's congregation voted to hire Miller, said Darryl Prince, the church's vice chairman of its deacon board.
"He (Miller) was the best candidate," Prince said. "He came highly recommended."
Miller, 55, a Winston-Salem native, accepted the job, and he began his duties Feb. 13 during Black History Month.
Miller said that many of his sermons are based on the Black liberation theology that Mendez and other Black ministers espoused in previous years at Emmanuel Baptist.
During his Feb. 27 sermon, Miller urged Blacks not to practice "colorism" or self-hate.
"Why should we pick on someone or shame someone or treat them like 'the other' about something they have absolutely no control over?" Miller said. "None of us have the ability to choose our physical characteristics."
Colorism and self-hate play into the 400-year history of Blacks in America, Miller said. Because of their skin color, African Americans suffered during slavery, Jim Crow discrimination, lynching and the Tuskegee Experiment, he said.
The Tuskegee Experiment was a 40-year project conducted by federal health officials to observe the effects on 400 Black men who had syphilis and went untreated.
Despite the gains made during the civil rights movement, Blacks continued to experience racism with redlining and police brutality with the numerous killings of unarmed Black people throughout the United States, Miller said.
Redlining refers to the practice of denying mortgages to people of color to buy homes in certain neighborhoods.
It's time for America to live up to its ideals as stated in the country's founding documents, Miller said.
"Don't treat me differently because of the skin I'm in," Miller said. "We just want to be treated with the same respect, the same esteem, the same civility and the same regard with the same opportunities as every ethnic group in this country."
Miller said he framed the sermons he delivered on Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 as part of country’s observance of Black History Month. Miller also said he followed the Black liberation theology in his sermons as well.
"Let me preface by saying that not all of my sermons are social justice sermons," Miller said. "But there is a social justice thread in my preaching and in my teaching.
"I believe when you read the Bible, it is very difficult to read it and not believe that God is the god of the oppressed," Miller said.
Growing up in Winston-Salem, Miller attended Mineral Springs Elementary and Middle schools, he said. He attended Carver High School for two years and graduated in 1985 from North Forsyth High School.
Miller received a bachelor's degree in religion and philosophy from Shaw University, according to his biography. One of Miller's professors at Shaw was Mendez.
Mendez said he is pleased that Miller is embracing the Black liberation theology, and that Miller will help Emmanuel Baptist move forward.
"I think he's well prepared and quite knowledgeable about the Black church," Mendez said of Miller. "He has both the respect and the appreciation for what Emmanuel has been, what Emmanuel has done and what Emmanuel stands for."
Miller received a master's degree in divinity from the Wake Forest University School of Divinity. He later received a doctorate in ministry from the United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio. He and his wife, Veronica, have seven children.
Miller received his call to ministry in Minneapolis at the Redeemer Missionary Baptist Church, according to his biography. He served as a deacon, youth minister and coordinator of the men's fellowship at Redeemer Missionary.
In 1999, Miller served as an associate pastor at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. In 2004, he became pastor of The First Baptist Church of Lexington.
During his time there, he and his wife published the weekly newspaper The Voice of African-Americans in the Piedmont and Vicinity, the only Black newspaper in Davidson County. The publication was distributed in Winston-Salem and other Triad cities.
Miller said he closed the newspaper because he wanted to concentrate on his studies at the Wake Forest Divinity School.
In November 2013, Miller was elected to the Lexington City Council, defeating Ronald Reid, the incumbent, to win the council’s Ward 1 seat. Council members and Lexington’s mayor are elected on a nonpartisan basis.
Miller resigned his council seat in July 2015 as he took the job as pastor of the Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle in Flint, Mich.
City residents were coping with a water crisis that resulted from lead-contaminated water lines to their homes and businesses.
The Flint water crisis began in 2014 when the city began taking water from the Flint River without treating it properly, causing lead to leach from aging pipes. Many city residents got sick from the water.
Miller led his church and other local residents to get relief from the crisis, according to news reports.
Miller recalled participating with church members in a rally in Flint that attracted civil rights and social justice leaders such as the Rev. Jesse Jackson to demand more help for local residents reeling from the effects of lead in their drinking water.
"We were highly involved," Miller said of his church, Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle.
Miller and other city leaders worked to help ensure affected residents will receive their fair share of the $620 million court-ordered settlement that resulted from a lawsuit against Flint.
In Winston-Salem, the Rev. Annie Dalton, an associate minister at Emmanuel Baptist Church, said Miller has done the hard work in answering his call to the ministry.
"He is a very smart young man," Dalton said of Miller. "He’s very sincere about doing the Lord's work. I'm so thrilled to have Rev. Miller as our pastor."
