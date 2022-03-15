'A social justice thread in my preaching.' Winston-Salem native comes home to lead Emmanuel Baptist Church.

During his Feb. 27 sermon, Miller urged Blacks not to practice "colorism" or self-hate.

"Why should we pick on someone or shame someone or treat them like 'the other' about something they have absolutely no control over?" Miller said. "None of us have the ability to choose our physical characteristics."

Colorism and self-hate play into the 400-year history of Blacks in America, Miller said. Because of their skin color, African Americans suffered during slavery, Jim Crow discrimination, lynching and the Tuskegee Experiment, he said.

The Tuskegee Experiment was a 40-year project conducted by federal health officials to observe the effects on 400 Black men who had syphilis and went untreated.

Despite the gains made during the civil rights movement, Blacks continued to experience racism with redlining and police brutality with the numerous killings of unarmed Black people throughout the United States, Miller said.

Redlining refers to the practice of denying mortgages to people of color to buy homes in certain neighborhoods.

It's time for America to live up to its ideals as stated in the country's founding documents, Miller said.