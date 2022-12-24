A star bridge: Heritage Bridge at Old Salem draws picture-takers for magical backdrop

As the sun began to set a few days ago, the glow from 34 Moravian stars dangling from the ceiling of the Heritage Bridge at Old Salem created a picturesque backdrop for holiday photos.

Sarah Friesen sat on the ground, trying to coax smiles from her three children, ages 11-months to 7-years-old, while her husband, Georg, camera in hand, waited patiently for the big shot.

About 20 feet away, Orlando Saavedra looked on as his family, dressed in Christmas colors, posed for multiple photos.

“This is our favorite spot to take pictures,” said Saavedra of King. “We come here every year for Christmas.”

Built in 1998, the 120-foot covered bridge that spans Old Salem Parkway, and connects the visitors center with the village of Old Salem, has become one of Winston-Salem’s most iconic — and recognizable — holiday decorations, up there with the giant Moravian star on the roof of Baptist Medical Center’s North Tower and the decorations atop the Hardee’s on Cloverdale Avenue.

But the glowing Heritage Bridge is accessible to the public, making it the perfect backdrop for Instagram posts and holiday cards as thousands of people over the years have discovered.

The star-studded bridge is also a uniquely Winston-Salem decoration, as opposed to say, a random Christmas tree. See the bridge in a photo, and you immediately know the place.

The Moravian stars only hang for a limited period during the holiday season. When they’re illuminated at dusk, the effect is magical, like falling snowflakes suspended in the air.

Lauren Werner, then the director of marketing at Old Salem Museum & Gardens, came up with the idea around 2009.

Werner said she remembers thinking about all the things that make Old Salem special, including the bridge and the Moravian star.

“Wouldn’t it be pretty and lovely?” Werner said she remembers thinking about hanging the stars from the bridge. “And it happened to be at a time when Old Salem was experimenting with things, and doing fun things was encouraged.”

Lee French, the president and CEO of Old Salem at the time, liked the idea.

A friend came over to Werner’s house and together they made about 30 stars. With a ladder provided by Old Salem’s maintenance department, Werner then attached all the lights to the ceiling one day to see what it looked like.

“I thought it looked magical at a magical place,” Werner said.

Almost immediately, people started coming to the bridge to look at the lights and take their picture, Werner said.

She said the project would not have happened without the support of French and John Larson, who worked at Old Salem as the vice president of restoration. He currently represents the city’s South Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council.

“It was a brilliant idea,” Larson said of the stars.

Designed by engineer David Fischetti, a noted historic preservationist who was involved with relocating Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, the bridge was built with heavy timbers, many recycled from old docks and mills, and put together with pegs to form arch trusses.

When it was set in place in November, 1998, Old Salem moved bleachers in and set up food stands so people could watch, the Winston-Salem Journal reported at the time.

But it was the addition of the Moravian stars at Christmas that made it a magnet for picture-takers.

When Sarah Friesen first saw the stars at the bridge, she felt a nostalgic tug for Mannheim, Germany, where she and Georg lived for many years. Friesen remembered seeing the Moravian stars at Christmas markets in Germany.

An area of Germany served as a refuge for early Moravians fleeing persecution in what is now the present-day Czech Republic in 1722.

The Moravian stars she saw in markets there were multi-colored as opposed to the white stars we see in North Carolina.

“It’s why I wanted to come here,” Friesen said about the bridge. “We’ll take pictures and send them back to family in Germany. This feels like a little piece of home.”

PHOTOS: Old Salem's Heritage Bridge