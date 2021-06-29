A third person has died from her injuries suffered in Sunday's apartment fire in Winston-Salem

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams and Ayaan King were taken to the hospital, the fire department said.

It took 34 firefighters 19 minutes to put out the fire, the fire department said. The fire caused about $10,000 in damage to the apartment building.

Investigators determined that unattended cooking likely caused the fire, the fire department said.

One smoke alarm was present inside the apartment, but it didn't have a battery, the fire department said. Another smoke alarm had a battery, but it didn't operate.

A hard-wired smoke alarm wasn't inside the apartment, the fire department said. The apartments didn't have sprinklers.

Firefighters talked to neighbors Sunday about fire safety and assisting them with smoke alarms, the fire department said.

"Unattended cooking continues to be the leading cause of residential fires in Winston-Salem," the fire department said.

The fire department urges residents to never leave anything unattended while cooking.

"Don’t leave the kitchen until you have finished and turned off the heat producing appliance," the fire department said. "We also strongly urge all residents to have working smoke alarms. There should be one on each floor of the home, one outside the bedrooms, and one in each bedroom."

