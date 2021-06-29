A third person has died from her injuries suffered in Sunday's apartment fire in Winston-Salem

A third person has died from her injuries following Sunday's apartment fire in Winston-Salem, authorities said Tuesday.
Ra-Dira Williams, 18, died Monday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the Winston-Salem Fire Department said.
Fire Units on scene of a residential structure fire at White Meadow Ln. Rescue in progress. #wsfire #cityofws .132 pic.twitter.com/ow1KAM2GWk— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) June 27, 2021
Ayaan King, a 10-month-old boy, died Sunday, at the Wake Forest Baptist and Anthony Lamont King, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, the fire department said.
The fire department didn't describe the relationships between the victims. However, FOX8/WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal's news gathering partner, reported Tuesday that Ayaan is Williams' son, and Anthony King is her boyfriend.
Autopsies will be performed on the victims' bodies, the fire department said.
The fire started shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at 2809-C White Meadow Lane, the fire department said. After firefighters arrived, they removed three occupants from the apartment.
Williams and Ayaan King were taken to the hospital, the fire department said.
It took 34 firefighters 19 minutes to put out the fire, the fire department said. The fire caused about $10,000 in damage to the apartment building.
Investigators determined that unattended cooking likely caused the fire, the fire department said.
One smoke alarm was present inside the apartment, but it didn't have a battery, the fire department said. Another smoke alarm had a battery, but it didn't operate.
A hard-wired smoke alarm wasn't inside the apartment, the fire department said. The apartments didn't have sprinklers.
Firefighters talked to neighbors Sunday about fire safety and assisting them with smoke alarms, the fire department said.
"Unattended cooking continues to be the leading cause of residential fires in Winston-Salem," the fire department said.
The fire department urges residents to never leave anything unattended while cooking.
"Don’t leave the kitchen until you have finished and turned off the heat producing appliance," the fire department said. "We also strongly urge all residents to have working smoke alarms. There should be one on each floor of the home, one outside the bedrooms, and one in each bedroom."
336-727-7299